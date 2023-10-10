Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Team Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After Charlotte, McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang team return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway looking to climb into the top-15 or even higher in the championship. McDowell is still 16th in points, but only four points out of 15th and 11 points away from 14th. He is 33 points out of 13th, but it is all attainable before the season ends. McDowell has a career best finish of 17th in Las Vegas and there is no better time to best that. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “We are heading into Vegas with the mindset that we’re going to get this done and get a top-10. There are only a few races left and we want to make the most of them. We want to go for as many points and move up the standings. We want to end on a historical note.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “We’re ready for Vegas. We’re racing tough teams and drivers in the points. Every race we need to execute and continue to gain on these guys.”