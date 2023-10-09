Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger qualified sixth for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Allmendinger took over fifth place in turn one on the first lap of the race. The No. 16 Celsius Chevy maintained position, reporting the handling of the car was loose, until coming down pit road for a green flag pit stop on lap 21. Allmendinger finished the opening stage in 10th place.

Allmendinger restarted from seventh place on lap 29 and was able make it back to fifth place in one lap. Continuing to move forward, Allmendinger took over second place on lap 42. He reported the handling of the car was better and asked for more of the same air pressure adjustment on the next stop. After reporting his car was getting looser, Allmendinger came down pit road from second place on lap 44 for the second green-flag stop of the day. The caution came on lap 49 and Allmendinger was running 12th, where he went on to finish the second stage.

On lap 53, Allmendinger restarted third and took over second in the second corner. Allmendinger took the lead on lap 58 and reported 10 laps later he needed a little more rear grip, but the handling of the car was better in clean air. The team came down pit road for their final green flag stop on lap 71. Allmendinger was running second when the caution came out on lap 75. He stayed out under the caution and restarted first with 31 laps remaining. Allmendinger faded from the lead on the initial restart but took the lead back from the No. 54 before the completion of the lap. The caution came back out with 30 laps to go and Allmendinger restarted from first with 27 laps remaining. Allmendinger maintained the lead until lap 86 when the caution came out. The team stayed out under caution and restarted from first on lap 87. Again, Allmendinger maintained the lead on the restart. The caution came out on lap 95 and the team stayed out to restart from first with 13 laps remaining. After another caution, Allmendinger restarted first and went on to win the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. “This is why you do it. This is the only reason you do it. You fight. All the blood, sweat, tears, everybody at Kaulig Racing has just been such – I wouldn’t say a down year, but an up-and-down year. It's our second year in the Cup Series. I can't thank Celsius enough for coming on board. All of our partners - Nutrien Ag Solutions, Action Industries, LeafFilter, Chevy, and ECR for everything that they do for us. Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Sparco and Arai Helmets, and Corby Concepts - everybody that allows me to do this. Especially Matt and Chris, I freaking love you guys so much.” - AJ Allmendinger