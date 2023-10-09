NCS: AJ Allmendinger holds off late charging William Byron for victory at Charlotte Roval

AJ Allmendinger won for the first time in over two years on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.



In Allmendinger’s post-race winnners interview with NBC Sports, Allmendinger was noticeably emotional. When NBC Sports Marty Snider asked Allmendinger why he was so emotional after the race.



“Because you don’t know when you’re going to do it again,” Allmendinger told NBC Sports. “I love all the men and women at Kaulig Racing so much.



Allmendinger held off hard charging William Byron to score the victory on Sunday. Byron, who won earlier in the Round of 12 had already punched himself a spot into the next round of the playoffs but driver No. 24 was trying to gain an extra five playoff points if he were to win.



Rounding out the top five were William Byron in second, Kyle Busch in third, Ty Gibbs in fourth and Joey Logano in fifth.



Rounding out the top ten were Tyler Reddick in sixth, Chris Buescher in seventh, Alex Bowman in eighth, Chase Elliott in ninth and Ross Chastain in tenth.



Tyler Reddick, who finished sixth would advance into the Round of 8 after entering Sunday below the cutline. NBA legend and co-owner of 23XI Racing Michael Jordan watched the race from the pit box of Reddick and congratulated Reddick after the race on advancing to the next round of the playoffs.



Drivers not advancing into the Round of 8 include Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain.



Drivers that advance to the Round of 8 include William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.



Truex Jr., who won the regular season championship, claimed the final spot into the Round of 8 by 12 points over Ross Chastain.



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Next Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin the Round of 8 in a three race stretch, which will set the stage for which four drivers make the championship race at Phoenix Raceway next month.



Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger