RCR NCS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

NASCAR Cup Series News
RCR NCS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet Team Recover From On-Track Contact To Finish 14th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
 

14th

15th

29th

“I’m proud of everyone on the No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet team for their effort today. We finished the race, which is more than we could say about the previous two weeks. Our Chevy was too tight on the right-hand turns all day, but by making adjustments on pit road throughout the day we got better at the end. It was a good recovery by our team. We got turned around late in the race when the No. 4 car barreled into the No. 7 car who got into us. Overall, proud of the effort of this team.”

 

-Austin Dillon

  Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Team Narrowly Miss Advancing to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with Third-Place Finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
 

3rd

5th

12th

"The No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro was fast today at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This RCR team is capable of running well and they gave me a great car today. We had good speed in our Camaro, we just weren’t able to hold on with the tires as long as I wanted to. We needed more overall grip. During those last couple of restarts, we were fighting with traction up off the corners and with front-turn to be able to turn into the corners. We gave it a valiant effort. That was about what we thought we would get out of here, at least what I thought. We wanted to come here and win. It rides on my shoulders anyway with the previous two weeks – not getting anything out of Texas Motor Speedway and not getting a whole lot out of Talladega Superspeedway. I’m proud of everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. We just had bad circumstances, but we’ll fight on another day.” 

 

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

