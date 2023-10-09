Sunday, Oct 08

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Oct 08 12
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL NK Photography Photo

Mike Rockenfeller, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 26TH

FINISH: 29TH

OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Mike Rockenfeller Post-Race Thoughts: "Well that was definitely not the result that we wanted, but thanks to the team for the hard work. We didn’t have the pace, but then also we got caught up in the incident here in the last chicane. That definitely ended our race hopes, but yeah, it was a great experience to be back at the ROVAL. Everybody on our No. 42 team fought well, especially on pit lane. The boys kept us on the lead lap and that was pretty much all we could do. Thank you a lot to Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher for giving me the call, and I wish Carson (Hocevar) and the Sunseeker Resort team well in the rest of the races this year.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 23RD

FINISH: 36TH

POINTS: 27TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage.

“We’ve kind of struggled all year on road courses. We haven’t really had a good day on one this season, so I need to get better on my end – figure out what to do and how to race on them. With this car, I’ve never really had a great day on road courses, so it’s frustrating. The car is just different to drive on road courses, so just have to get better. Hopefully for next year, we can figure out what to do, get some more simulator time and dial it in.”

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Transcripts: AJ Allmendinger, Matt Swiderski, Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice - Charlotte Motor Speedway RCR NCS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.