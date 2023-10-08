Transcripts: William Byron - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. A great effort there at the end. There were points where it looked like you were gaining on A.J. What more did you need in the closing laps?

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, just one final run to get within a car length there. The air buffer is kind of tough there with three to four car lengths, but once you get within one you can kind of manipulate his car a little bit. I was just hoping for that.

But he's obviously great here and great at all the road courses. I had that one shot with probably eight to go. He did a good job blocking the chicane there and he didn't miss his marks, and it was too early to make a dive bomb move.

Just proud of the whole team, the Z by HP Camaro was awesome. We definitely improved a lot as the race went on. Good to have Z by HP on the car, a new partner for us, so that was really fun. But yeah, just good momentum.

We've got to keep it rolling. I'd like to do one-two-two in the next round. That would be ideal, but keep performing where we want to be.

Q. Are we seeing the team peak?

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, I hope not too soon. We got to peak like that at Phoenix. But I was under the weather today, but I wasn't feeling great. All I wanted to do was great in the race car today, and my guys gave me a good car and just let me kind of focus on what my job needed to be.

I want to go home and rest and get this cold out of the way and get ready for Vegas.

