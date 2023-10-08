Transcripts: Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle Busch knew exactly what he needed to do today, and by golly, you almost did it. That was close.

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, yeah, that's what we set out to do. That's what we felt like our road course program had in it anyways was for sure a top 3, definitely a win.

The guys gave me a great piece today. The Lenovo Camaro was pretty fast, just lacked a little bit on the long run, just didn't quite have the feel of the tire that I was really looking for to be able to turn into the corners and to be able to drive out of the corners and keep pace with the front two there at the end.

I felt like I was holding up the group behind me, but the 54 cut me some breaks there, so that was nice.

But overall this ride is on me anyways. The first two weeks of this round was obviously not very good, and we didn't score any points. That's where it's at. That's where it lies. Texas, Talladega, just not being able to execute and do a good job when points were on the line.

It sucks to be out this early, but let us do Texas over again, and I feel like we're right there. We're ready.

Q. You were apologetic to the team on the radio in cooldown laps, but you've changed your mindset. When you talked to us last week, it was like, I know I need to do some things differently, so a couple of Ws left in the year?

KYLE BUSCH: Well, that's what we want to do, go out on a high and win a few more races. That would definitely be good. You know, look forward to Vegas. Vegas is my home track so I want to go out there and run good.

Then we've got Homestead, which has always been a pretty good track for me, and of course Phoenix, as well. I would love to be the spoiler on that Sunday. That would be fun. We've got our work cut out for us, but we'll keep building, and first year at RCR means a lot to me for Richard having me and for the Chevy guys having me, everybody, to get this far.

Again, rides on me to get to the next round, so I've just got to do a better job.

NASCAR PR