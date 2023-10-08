Transcripts: AJ Allmendinger - Frontstretch Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. You've won some big races in your life; why was this one so emotional?

A.J. ALLMENDINGER: Because you don't know when you're going to do it again. I love all the men and women at Kaulig Racing so much. First of all, hi to my beautiful wife and my new baby boy. I usually give these checkered flags away but I'm going to have to wrap this around Aero. My mom and dad, all my family and friends, those people see how much anguish and how much I put it on my shoulders when we're struggling. It just means the world.

I hate crying right now, but it's a freaking Cup race, man. You don't know when it's ever going to happen again. Let's go!

Q. Does all the anguish make these moments worth it?

A.J. ALLMENDINGER: And more. This is why you do it. This is the only reason you do it. You fight. All the blood, sweat, tears, everybody at Kaulig Racing has just been such -- I'd say a down year, but up-and-down year. It's our second year in the Cup Series.

I can't thank Celsius enough for coming on board, Nutrient Ag Solutions, Action Industries, Leaf Filter, all of our partners, Chevy, ECR for everything that they do for us, Matt Kaulig especially, Chris Rice. Sparco and Arai Helmets and Corby Concepts, everybody that allows me to do this, but especially Matt and Chris, I freaking love you guys so much.

