Pitbull Releases New Spanglish Album Trackhouse

Racing to the forefront of popular culture at full speed, GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Pitbull proudly presents his anxiously awaited new album, TRACKHOUSE, out today via his own Mr. 305 Records. The album title a nod to the NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, which he has been a co-owner of since 2021.     

Justin Marks, Ross Chastain, Pitbull, Daniel Suárez

The album sees Pitbull tread new territory once again. After joining Trackhouse Racing as a co-owner in 2021 with an unprecedented vision, he integrates the cultures of music and sports like never before. TRACKHOUSE reflects his passion for NASCAR and, of course, his elevated musicality. 

Pitbull has emphasized that the new album has an authentic purpose, and his primary goal is bringing people together all around the world. 

“This is real. This is all about our stories coming together, and that’s why the fans love it. … This right here is about making history, it’s generational, it’s about creating a legacy, having fun doing it with entertainment.” said Pitbull. 

The album includes “Freak 54 (Freak Out)” featuring none other than the legendary Nile Rodgers. The single gathered over 1 million Spotify streams and 2 million-plus YouTube views on the music video

Latin dance music powerhouse Vikina is featured on two singles, “Take a Shot” and “It Takes 3” with a unique disco-pop feel. 

Omar Courtz, also signed to Mr. 305 records, is featured on the previously released single Me Pone Mal which garnered millions of streams earlier this year. 

Listen to TRACKHOUSE here.

Pitbull will bring the new music to life on the road when he embarks on The Trilogy Tour alongside Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. It canvases North America throughout the fall, launching October 14 in Washington, D.C. Tour stops include major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on December 10 in Vancouver, BC.

Pitbull is in the driver’s seat again, and he’s about to change the game once more with TRACKHOUSE.

The Trilogy Tour schedule and other upcoming shows is available here.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

