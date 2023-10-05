Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte ROVAL

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL: "I like the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL, I think it's fun. It’s a sketchy cut off race. I feel like I’ve gotten caught up in more messes there than I have clean finishes. We did win there a couple of years ago (2021), so I know we can have a good run again this weekend. We have just got to execute a little bit better than I did last year and try not to crash to make it to the next round."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's outlook as it looks to advance to the Round of 8: “We’re going to look at everything we possibly can to make sure that we get the right number of points in the bank to transfer out of this round (of 12), which of course is very important to us. We also want to make sure we have a fast enough car and try to strategize ourselves correctly to get a great finish. We’ve learned a lot this year with road courses and improved our package a good bit. Hopefully, we’ve got a good car and make the right adjustments. There’s so many different things that can play out here with strategy. We’ve got to be smart and know what our objectives are to get the points that we need to transfer (to the Round of 8)."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the Charlotte ROVAL: "Charlotte (Motor Speedway ROVAL) is probably the most difficult of all of the road courses because it's like trying to shove a big road course inside of a Bristol. That’s what it feels like. It's just that choppy. When tracks are choppy like that, it's just hard to get in rhythm. It's hard to get in the flow. That's what makes the ROVAL unique, just because it's shorter than most of the road courses we go to and it's laid out inside of a mile and a half. So, just finding that rhythm, finding that flow, it's really hard to do there. Sometimes you can even have it at one point in time and lose it at another. It's been pretty good to us the first couple trips at least, but not so much the last couple."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the strength of the team in the owner playoffs: "Our performance has picked up and been really good in the playoffs. We’ve been able to get stage points, something that we struggled with earlier in the season which we knew we had to rectify. I'm happy with that trending the right way as we try to keep that going. With as little bonus points as we have, it’s pretty paramount that we picked up those stage points."



Gustafson on past success at the ROVAL: "The (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL is a place we've had a lot of speed and a lot of success. Unfortunately, in the last two years, it's been a tough place. Things can go wrong in a hurry. We had the incident with the No. 4 two years ago and then last year the sign fell off the wall when we were leading the race. Those things can cost you and that put us into a position that was tough. So, we know how volatile it can be, but we’re certainly confident in our ability to go and perform at a high level."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his goal for this weekend: "There’s seven more playoff points on the line this weekend for us that we could use for the next round. Winning the race and getting those five points will be our biggest goal. I really want to get a win at my hometown track. I grew up watching races there and we’ve had speed on both the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) oval and the ROVAL. It would be great to finish off the round with five more points and some great momentum heading into the Round of 8."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what having stage breaks back will mean for teams: "Having stage breaks back is huge for how these races play out. We’ve seen this year at the other road courses a pretty much caution-free race. The guys who have pace qualify up front, collect stage points and have a really good shot at winning. With stage breaks, especially with this car where it’s really hard to pass, you pretty much have to forgo the stage points if you want to win the race. There’s not a ton of ways for the strategy to play out otherwise. It’s an either-or- situation and it’s a big difference for the guys who are closer to the cut line. It’s a give-and-take. It will be interesting for sure but it will be more fun from our seat since we’re already locked in."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his success at the Charlotte ROVAL: "I have had a lot of speed there in my four starts and it has been one of my better road courses statistically. Even when I look back at our other races on road courses, we have had a lot of speed and been able to be a factor in almost all of them. We had a third-place result at COTA, had a good No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Chicago before we were taken out and then ran really strong at Indy. I am really optimistic about our chances to go to the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL this weekend and be a car that is capable of winning. Our team has certainly had its struggles this season, but we have also been incredibly good at staying focused on the task at hand and this weekend is no different."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset heading to the Charlotte ROVAL: "I have a lot of confidence in our road course package and what we have been able to develop for Alex (Bowman) over the year. Hendrick Motorsports already had a great foundation after their first year with the Next Gen car and then we continued to build off of that. We had a lot of speed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Alex has been really good at the ROVAL. Heading there this weekend is something we feel like we can go into more confident that we will unload with speed and be able to be in contention."