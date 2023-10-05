● Interstate Batteries – one of the most tenured team sponsors in NASCAR history – began its 32nd season as the founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) with an expanded presence that featured the brand’s iconic green livery across all four of JGR’s NASCAR Cup Series entries. As the green colors will adorn Ty Gibbs’ car one final time for 2003 this weekend on the Charlotte Roval with the Interstate All Battery Center marks on the car, the final race for Interstate Batteries will be in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway when Christopher Bell drives with the Interstate colors one final time this season on his No. 20 Camry. ● The Return of ‘ABC’: Gibbs and Company are ready to roll into Charlotte with support from Interstate All Battery Center retail locations throughout North America. Interstate All Battery Center keeps life and business moving with the best batteries, service, and expertise. They make it easy to find the battery you’re looking for, from auto batteries to button batteries and specialty batteries to chargers, flashlights and more. And every center offers FREE auto battery testing at their location. Having a local battery partner also means just-in-time delivery, so you can receive fresh batteries ready to go. Interstate All Battery Center will be displayed on a Cup Series car for the first time since July 2017 when former JGR driver Kyle Busch raced the All Battery Center scheme at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. ● Outrageously Dependable: With Gibbs behind the wheel of the Interstate All Battery Center Camry this weekend, fans are encouraged to stop in to one of many local centers, which feature any battery and power accessory needs all in one place for both your home and business. Interstate All Battery Center is a local partner committed to you and your community, recycle more car batteries than they sell and have on-site auto battery testing and installation with no appointments. To learn more, fans can visit https://www. interstatebatteries.com/all- battery-centers to find a store nearby. ● Gibbs has had a strong rookie campaign. He’s earned season-best finishes of fifth on three occasions – at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in July, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in August, and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September. In all, Gibbs has eight eight top-10s so far in 2023 with five races remaining. ● Gibbs heads to the Charlotte Roval 19th in the driver standings with 655 points. He leads the Rookie of the Year standings with his next-closest competitor Noah Gragson not expected to compete for the remainder of the season. ● Rookie Stripe: Gibbs has experienced a season not atypical of a rookie driver in NASCAR’s top series. He has three top-fives and eight top-10s so far through 31 races, but many other strong runs that didn’t yield the results he might have deserved during the most recent stretch of races. ● At the age of 19 years, 9 months and 20 days, Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start last July 24 at Pocono for 23XI Racing. He became the 37th driver younger than 20 years of age to make a Cup Series start. He started at the rear of the field but completed all 160 laps on his way to an impressive 16th-place finish. Best of his 15 Cup Series starts last year was his 10th-place result Aug. 7 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. ● Dazzling Debut: Gibbs was victorious in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the February 2021 race on the Daytona road course. He led 14 of the 56 laps and became the youngest driver to win an Xfinity Series road-course race at 18 years, 4 months and 16 days. The native of Charlotte, North Carolina, also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history behind Joey Logano, who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta at the age of 18 years, 21 days.