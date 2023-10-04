21 Team Hoping To Capitalize on Wild ROVAL Race

As NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400, most people in the sport are expecting an action-packed race as it will determine which eight drivers will advance to the next round of the Playoffs.

Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang driven by Harrison Burton, agrees that the race on the part-oval and part-road course will be a doozy for all involved.

“I think we are all in store for a wild weekend in Charlotte with the ROVAL being a cut-off race for the Round of 12,” Bullins said, adding that there will be another wrinkle to complicate things on Sunday. “Combine that with the return of Stage cautions that will shuffle the running order with 10 guys choosing to take Stage points and the rest flipping the Stage for track position and I’m sure this race will have some interesting moments.”



He said the change in rules for Stages will provide the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team with more strategy options.

“For us it’s pretty simple,” Bullins said. “The points won’t mean much, so we will work towards the strategy that gives us the best opportunity at a good finish at the end.”



And he said his sophomore driver has done his homework headed into a race that features both left and right turns on a unique 17-turn, 2.28-mile course.

“Harrison has spent a lot of time in the simulator and studying to be as prepared as possible, and it’s another great opportunity for us to work on our road-course performance before the 2024 season,” Bullins said.

Practice for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 is set for Saturday at noon Eastern Time and will be followed by qualifying at 1 p.m. USA Network will carry the TV broadcast of practice and qualifying.

Sunday’s 109-lap, 252.88-mile race is set to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 50.

