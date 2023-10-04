TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 How do you feel about your points position going into this weekend at the Roval? "Well, I think anyone would tell you that they wish they all of the points to advance to the next round, or a win. That's just not how it goes though. We have to race our race and focus on us. Trackhouse keeps giving me great cars and we'll go there and turn and see what happens." How do you look at your race last year at the Roval, compared to this year? "Last year at the Roval I made a mistake and got us into the wall damaging the car. Obviously, I don't want to repeat that again because it's put the team in such a tough spot. Luckily, we had a pretty decent points situation going into the race and some others had trouble. The Roval can be a tough place but I'm going in there focused on driving the car and giving 100 percent every lap." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE / HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL: “I like the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL, I think it’s fun. It’s a sketchy cut off race. I feel like I’ve gotten caught up in more mess there than I have clean finishes. We did win there a couple of years ago, (2021) so I know we can have a good run again this weekend. We have just got to execute a little bit better than I did last year and try not to crash to make it to the next round.” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 VALVOLINE / HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL: “We’re going to look at everything we possibly can to make sure that we get the right number of points in the bank to make sure we transfer out of this round (of 12), which of course is very important to us. We also want to make sure we have a fast enough car and try to strategize ourselves correctly to try and get a great finish. We’ve learned a lot this year with road courses and improved our package a good bit. Hopefully, we’ve got a good car and make the right adjustments. There’s so many different things that can play out here with strategy. We’ve got to be smart and know what our objectives are to get the points that we need to transfer (to the Round of 8).” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1 You have scored back-to-back top-five finishes at the Roval. What is the key to running well there? Is it all about grip and maintaining forward drive? “The key to running well at the Roval is just staying out of trouble and trying to keep your momentum rolling all the way around the racetrack. There are some big braking zones where you can really attack and get a lot of slowing down done in a quick period of time but the infield section has such little grip and is so bumpy that you’re just trying to control the slip and not go too fast and crash. It’s about tiptoeing as much as you can with carrying the right amount of roll speed.” The No. 8 team has shown top-five speed at every road course races this season. How encouraging is that entering the Roval? “Our team has shown pretty good speed at every road course this season. I feel like that is an encouraging sign going into the Roval. Last year the 8 car should have won the race. It definitely bodes well for us going there and having a strong showing. Looking back at the road course races this year where we had some pretty good speed and good stuff going for us, we just need to qualify well. The Roval is always kind of a crapshoot of a race. Our road course strength this year has been pretty good. We should’ve probably finished third or fourth at Indy and probably fifth or so at Watkins Glen, which would have been top-five in every road race this year.” Since the Roval is a cutoff race in the Playoffs, do you expect more contact and more chaos late in the race? What is the best way to stay out of that mess? “I think you expect more contact, more chaos, and more desperation moves at times. I also think there are some payback opportunities where guys will dump guys if they know they’re in a make it or break it situation and they’re on the bubble. That is always kind of on the table as well at the Roval. I’d like to think that we haven’t made many enemies this year so that hopefully won’t be our problem but you never know when you get caught up in someone else’s stuff. It would be nice to just stay out of that.” AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 CELSIUS CAMARO ZL1 "I’ve always enjoyed the ROVAL. Last year was probably our fastest road course race we have had, leading a lot of laps, and having a top-five finish. I think from the things we are doing and building off the speed we had in Watkins Glen, the ROVAL is a racetrack that if we execute and do everything right, we can have a real shot to win the race. I can’t wait to get there and focus on trying to go steal a win.” MIKE ROCKENFELLER, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 This is your last scheduled Cup Series race for this year, so what are some of the goals that you would like to accomplish before the end of the event on Sunday? "You know, obviously, we had two races and this one is going to be my last one in Cup this year, so I definitely want to do well. I think in the last two, we had some issues on pit lane, so hopefully this time it will be clean, and that means I think we have a shot to do well. We were able to finish 19th last time even with a slow pit stop, so if we improve slightly I think we can fight for a top-15 or a top-10 hopefully. That's what my goal is, but on the other hand, I know that this is a critical race in the championship for many guys. So I want to do my thing, and always want to win as a driver and for the team as well; but of course I also don't want to spoil anybody's race for the championship. We need to be careful, and smart, and hopefully take advantage of a few things so we can make it a really good one. I will enjoy it and am motivated as always, and am looking forward to drive. I raced there last year, so I know the circuit, and I will be ready to go this weekend." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 "It's always nice to have a home race, being at the ROVAL this weekend and not having to travel is good for everybody. Being able to head over there and give it a shot is comforting. Our road course stuff has been one of our biggest struggles this year, but we have been working hard to improve every time to get where we want to be. It's great to have Mike Rockenfeller back as well. I think he has done a really good job for us here on these road courses, helping us out, getting us better, and showing us what we can work on to improve. So, I am excited to have him in the car again and hope to finish out strong on the last road course for this year."