Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Plumbing Solutions Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

No. 20 DEWALT Plumbing Solutions Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Bell heads into the weekend as the defending winner following his walk-off victory in 2022. Bell qualified eighth in the race and ran inside the top 10, he was able to capitalize on a strategy call for fresh tires late in the race, taking over the lead for the final laps of the race. ROVAL NXS: Bell has two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the ROVAL. In 2019, Bell led 19 total laps and was running second late in the race when he was issued a penalty for running off course in the chicane while battling for position. After taking the final restart from the back of the field, Bell raced his way forward to finish 12 th . In 2018, Bell qualified 13 th , ran in the top five most of the race, won stage two, led five laps and crossed the finish line fifth.

Bell entered Talladega with the goal to be there at the end and even though he got caught up in an accident at the very end he was able to finish 14 . Bell qualified 15 and was running towards the front of the field at the end of the final stage before suffering some nose damage when a car ahead ran out of fuel. Luckily the damage was minor and the team was able to make repairs. During the final stage he once again dodged a big incident on track but bumped the right front again. The team checked everything over and returned the No. 20 to the track. Bell went in to earn a 14 -place finish at Talladega. JGR at ROVAL: Bell earned the first win for JGR on the ROVAL last year. In 20 combined starts JGR has earned one win, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Bell earned the first win for JGR on the ROVAL last year. In 20 combined starts JGR has earned one win, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes at the Charlotte ROVAL. RACE INFO: The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, SiriusXM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I definitely appreciate the circumstances we are under this time compared to last going into the ROVAL. Last year was a very stressful day, we performed well and kind of hung around the back half of the top 10 and then the yellow came out and gave us an opportunity at it. We were fortunate for it to work out last year but I’m very thankful we are sitting here with a points buffer. We can go into the race with a different mentality this year.”

JGR PR