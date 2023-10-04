LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

|
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Stats
-NCS Starts: 5; Best start: 12th (2018) Best finish: 3rd (2020); Top-5s: 2; Top-10s: 7; Laps Led: 2
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
Starts: 31; Best start: 8th (COTA) ; Best finish: 3rd (Kansas); Top-5s: 1; Top-10s: 7; Laps led: 24; Points position: 27th
|
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
Dega’ in the Rearview: Erik Jones marked his 250th career NASCAR Cup Series start last Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, and he made an impact from the start. Despite qualifying 26th, Jones put in an impressive performance in the opening stage, narrowly missing a top-ten finish. A pit road penalty resulted in Jones falling a lap down early in the race. However, he was quick to make up the lap and clawed his way back to the front row. Jones led for four laps but struggled to return to the lead during the race’s final stage, and the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy ultimately crossed the finish line in 26th place.
Most recent ROVAL: During his most recent outing at the Charlotte ROVAL, Jones sat in the 26th starting position, leading one lap on the one-of-a-kind track. However, with just three laps remaining, Jones was bumped off course, resulting in a loss of valuable track position. Fortunately, luck was on his side when a caution waved with only two laps to go. In “NASCAR overtime”, Jones was able to make up many positions, eventually concluding the race with an 11th-place finish.
Road Runner: Throughout his 28 Cup Series starts on road courses, Jones has three top-five and nine top-10 finishes, with 22 laps led. His career-best Cup Series performance on a road course came at the ROVAL in 2020 as he finished third During that race, Jones qualified 14th and led for one lap.
Dave at ROVAL: Crew Chief Dave Elenz has an impressive Xfinity Series career at the ROVAL. In four starts, drivers who worked under Elenz have earned one pole position and led for a total of 17 laps. Elenz has coached two drivers to two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes at the ROVAL with an average finish of 5.5. Notably, none of his drivers have finished outside of the top 10. In his lone Cup Series appearance at the ROVAL, Elenz and Jones secured an 11th-place finish. This included leading for one lap after starting from 26th position.
Erik Jones at Fan Day: Erik Jones will join the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB / GMS Racing Fan Day on Friday and will sign autographs from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM local time. For more details, please visit here.
Paint it Pink: Last week, it was announced that Kurt Busch has “passed the torch” to Erik Jones as The Erik Jones Foundation (EJF) will work in partnership with Kurt Busch’s Windows of Hope program for a third season. Jones' foundation will support its efforts in the area of "cancer prevention and early detection and care". Every driver in the field for the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will run a uniquely colored pink window net to signify breast cancer awareness, which will then be autographed and put up for auction through the EJF, which will receive the proceeds to then be donated to multiple beneficiaries to support early cancer detection. The auction for the signed pink window nets will open on October 9th and close on October 16th.
Special Guests: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers will dawn pink ribbons above the driver’s side door to honor survivors and those who lost their fights to breast cancer through the month of October. Notable survivors riding along with the club are the mothers of both Erik Jones and Carson Hocevar.
Meet Erik: Fans will have the opportunity to meet Erik Jones at the Chevrolet Racing display on Sunday in the Fan Zone for a Q&A from 11:15-11:30 a.m. local time.
Quoting Erik Jones: "It's always nice to have a home race, being at the ROVAL this weekend and not having to travel is good for everybody. Being able to head over there and give it a shot is comforting. Our road course stuff has been one of our biggest struggles this year, but we have been working hard to improve every time to get where we want to be. It's great to have Mike Rockenfeller back as well. I think he has done a really good job for us here on these road courses, helping us out, getting us better, and showing us what we can work on to improve. So, I am excited to have him in the car again and hope to finish out strong on the last road course for this year."
LMC PR