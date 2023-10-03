Ford Performance Racing School Mustang: Chase Briscoe Charlotte Roval Advance

Why do you feel there’s been such a change in the complexion of road-course races since the introduction of the NextGen car? “The biggest change is the brakes. Everyone has these massive brakes that make it a lot easier for guys who maybe don’t have as much experience road-course racing to drive a little harder into a corner and still be able to make it. It narrows that window you have to find places to make up ground throughout the course. It used to be you would know there was a certain corner where you could outbrake someone and gain a spot or two, or put a gap on the guys behind you, but that doesn’t really exist anymore. It’s now a very level playing field when we get to the road courses.” Over the last month or so, there’s been a little more consistency for the No. 14 team when it comes to results. Do you feel things are starting to turn around for the team? “Yeah, I think we’re finally starting to get things figured out. Not just the No. 14 team, but Stewart-Haas Racing as a whole. You know, we had a good run of top-five finishes early this season and then we went months without a top-10. It was tough. I’ve never had a season where it was either we finished up front or we were 33rd. When we made the crew chief change, obviously there were a lot of people wondering why we did it in the middle of the season, but I think it has worked out really well. We’re getting a chance to show that we are capable and we can run up front, and Richard (Boswell) is still in the middle of trying to figure out this car. So, I think that shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s putting us in a good starting place for 2024.” TSC PR