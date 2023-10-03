LEGACY MOTOR CLUB | GMS Racing Fan Day Invitation

WHEN: Friday, October 6th from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM

WHERE: 310 West Aviation Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

DISPLAYS: Erik Jones Foundation, Jimmie Johnson Foundation, Victory Junction, Motor Racing Outreach (MRO), NASCAR Technical Institute / Universal Technical Institute, Lincoln Welders, and more!

MERCHANDISE SALES: Purchase LEGACY M.C. gear right on our campus! Visit the E2 Trackside Trailer for all of the newest merch offerings.

AUTOGRAPH SESSION A*: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM (Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye)

SIRIUS XM INTERVIEWS: Broadcasted live from the 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM time slot, "On Track" hosted by Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta will feature interviews with key team personnel, drivers, and crew chiefs. Fans are encouraged to watch these interviews in person!

AUTOGRAPH SESSION B*: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (Richard Petty, Dale Inman, Mike Rockenfeller, and Erik Jones)

SHOP TOURS: Held in groups of 15 fans at a time from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM, stroll through the race shop to see an up-close and personal look behind-the-scenes!