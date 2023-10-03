Tuesday, Oct 03

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Team. Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

 

Love’s Travel Stops will ride with McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team as they look for another win on a road course this season.

 

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.
 
 

COMPETITION NOTES:

With five previous starts at the 2.32-mile-long track, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team come to the ROVAL with more momentum than ever.

 

McDowell has an average finish of 12.6 on road courses this year, including his dominating win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

 

He has a best finish of 12th at the ROVAL.

 

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“This is going to be a fun weekend. I have all the confidence in the world that this group can put together a great run. Michael (McDowell) has proven time and time again this season he can win any time on a road course.”

 

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“The ROVAL is one of my favorite races of the year. We haven’t had the best results there in the past, but I am confident that the team and I can put together a solid run this weekend- especially with how we have been doing on road courses this season.”

FRM PR

