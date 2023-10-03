Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Race Advance

Suárez put in a herculean effort to get to the finish line by driving his car without power steering.

Suárez arrives at Charlotte after an eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth and a 10th-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

This week is about more than just racing for Suárez.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet fielded by Trackhouse racing will carry a special Aguas Frescas paint scheme on Sunday in Charlotte.

Last summer, the Coca-Cola Company expanded its Minute Maid brand with the launch of Aguas Frescas. The Latin-inspired, non-carbonated juice beverage line offers a twist on juice with a “unique, bold taste,” the company said. The beverages are made with real fruit juices and natural flavors.

Suárez unveiled the new paint scheme on Sept. 14 as part of a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event at Coca-Cola’s headquarters in Atlanta.

Suárez is also hosting about 400 local residents at Trackhouse Racing for the second event in the 2023 Daniel's Amigos program.

The guests from the Latino community will spend time at Trackhouse Racing with Suárez enjoying Mexican food, a Mariachi band, a deejay, shop tours, pit crew demonstrations and prize giveaways before racing gets underway at Charlotte for the weekend.

"This is my way to give back for all the support over the years," said Suárez. "We want to make the Amigos feel at home at a NASCAR race, and when they feel at home, I feel at home."

The program is a passion play for Suárez who has worked with Coca-Cola, Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR to create the best experience for his guests.

Daniel’s Amigos goes beyond explaining the sport, it’s about welcoming new fans by creating fandom on-ramps for those who are less familiar with the sport. It’s also about diversifying the image of what it is to be a NASCAR fan and allowing guests to see themselves as a part of the NASCAR family.

The Daniel's Amigos program began in 2019 with several events before pausing because of COVID in 2020. NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.