Buescher Finishes 19th in Talladega

Chris Buescher’s day at Talladega Superspeedway ended with a 19th-place finish in the BuildSubmarines.com Ford.

“It was just an overall frustrating day for us, really,” Buescher said after the race. “We couldn’t get anything going late, and really had no help when we tried to make runs, especially on the high side. We did lead those few laps which was nice, but got shuffled back pretty quickly and couldn’t find help late.”

Like many drivers, Buescher took the lead for a handful of laps, as he first went to the point at lap 144, with 44 laps remaining. He was collected in the incident that ended his teammate’s day early at lap 163. The damage was minor, however, with Buescher back on track for the final 19-lap shootout to the end.

Despite a couple of attempts in the middle of the pack, Buescher was unable to gain any momentum in the closing laps, and drove through the middle at the start finish line, ultimately resulting in a crash that did cause severe damage, but well after the official finish. Buescher had stage finishes of 21st in each of the first two segments, before finishing 19th.

Up Next

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the cutoff race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Race coverage on Sunday is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR