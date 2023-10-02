Talladega Crash Leaves Burton 32nd

Drivers and teams head into races at Talladega Superspeedway hoping to avoid the wrecks that typically happen on the giant 2.66-mile superspeedway and be in the running for the checkered flag.

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team were among the teams that didn’t make it all the way through Sunday’s 188-lap YellaWood 500.

Burton was collected in a seven-car crash with 27 laps remaining. Damage to the DEX Imaging Mustang included a broken bracket that supports the steering. After a red-flag period for repairs to the wall, Burton tried to resume racing, but the damage was too severe. He wound up 32nd, 13 laps behind the leaders.

Burton and the DEX Imaging Mustang lined up 21st for the start of Sunday’s race, and mostly ran in the top 20 and occasionally in the top 15, avoiding trouble and hoping to be around for the finish.

He was 19th at the end of the first 60-lap Stage, and 29th at the end of the second Stage. He was running inside the top 25 when the crash ended his hopes for a strong finish.

Next up for Burton and the No. 21 team is a race on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WBR PR