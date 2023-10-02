Monday, Oct 02

RCR NCS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

RCR NCS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Fast Run for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Stalled by Stage 3 Incident 
 

“It was a hard hit, so I hate it for this entire Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team. We were running well today, biding our time and just getting ready to put ourselves in position to make a run for it at the end of the race. We were able to lead some laps and earn stage points today. We had a fast Chevy. I didn't see any of it. I guess I got caught in the right rear. When I was in the infield care center, Brad Keselowski told me that he pushed the No. 42 car too hard and wrecked him, but the No. 42 car was squirrelly without anybody pushing him. His car didn't seem set up very well and he was late moving around. I had noticed that and got out of the middle to get away from him, so I don’t really understand the No. 6 car pushing him. It was a hard hit and an unfortunate end to our day. We’ll head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL next week and see if we have some better luck there.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Shuffled Out of Line Late at Talladega Superspeedway, Credited with 25th-Place Finish in X World Wallet Chevrolet  
 

“At the end of Stage 1, I caught the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) after the No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) ran out of gas. I hate it for that team. It’s what happens every time at the end of a stage though. The X World Wallet Chevrolet handled fine after that. When I was able to make moves and put myself in a good position, I could get up towards the front. I pulled out of line to get to the high side, and we all got jumbled up coming through the frontstretch. The No. 43 (Erik Jones) came with me, but we just didn’t go anywhere. The pace was too fast around the bottom and middle, which stopped the outside lane from making any headway. I was waiting for the No. 11 (Denny Hamlin) to jump out, because he’s always the first to go, but he never did. He actually tucked back in behind, so he must have thought a little more about what was going to happen. I get hung out every time it comes down to the end and we just lose spots. Not the finish we wanted but we will head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

