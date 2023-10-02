Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 Morris-Shae Bridge Co., Inc. Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley qualified 30th for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
- By lap 15 of the YellaWood 500, Haley had made his way into the top 15, and by lap 30, he reached the top 10. He made it as high as fourth before the field began making their first green-flag pit stops for fuel only. Haley pitted on lap 39 and made it back into the top five, before ultimately finishing the opening stage in seventh.
- Haley radioed that his No. 31 Morris-Shae Chevrolet began to get tight at the end of the stage but would be fine with fresh tires. He pitted during the stage break for four tires and fuel before starting the second stage in 12th. Haley made it as high as 10th on the restart and pitted on lap 107 for fuel only. The second stage stayed green, and Haley went on to finish 26th.
- Stage three remained green until lap 163, and Haley navigated his way through a wreck before pitting under caution for fuel and right-side tires. After restarting with 20 laps remaining, a caution for debris came out on lap 172, as Haley sat 20th. He restarted 16th on lap 176 and avoided the wrecking cars ahead coming to the finish and crossed the line sixth, his best at Talladega.
"Overall, we had a fast No. 31 Morris-Shae Chevrolet. We ran inside the top five for a while and stayed clean all the way until the end. I thought we’d be able to make something happen at the end, but we ended up avoiding the big one coming to the line to get a solid superspeedway finish."
- Justin Haley