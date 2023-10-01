Transcripts: Ryan Blaney Frontstretch Interview - Talladega Superspeedway

Q. How did you regain that momentum after you lost it, and how did you get by Kevin Harvick and hold him off?

RYAN BLANEY: I don't really know. Pretty wild. Pretty wild last restart, but let alone last couple of laps. You know, kind of losing momentum, getting it back. Just getting clear to the bottom to kind of get to the front row and drag race it out with Kevin.

So really proud of the whole 12 group, man. Pennzoil, Menards, BODYARMOR, DEX Imaging, Advance Auto Parts, Worth, Dent Wizard, everybody who makes this possible. Winning three times here at Talladega, that's super cool.

I have to give a big thanks to Riley Herbst. He did a really good job there the last couple of restarts. He hasn't had a lot of Cup starts, but he did a great job of pushing me, so thanks to him. This is so cool.

Thank you, everybody, for coming out. This is so special, and I can't wait to have fun tonight.

Q. If you ever question if NASCAR is a game of inches, that was 12/1000th of a second. What do you see behind the wheel when it's that close, Ryan?

RYAN BLANEY: I won it by more than I have the last couple years, so that one might have been about four feet. The others were about two.

Yeah, you just don't know. You just kind of drag race the line and hope you get help. William gave me a pretty good shove on the bottom. He kind of was kind of forced to, but yeah, I wasn't sure until Josh said something, so Josh did a fantastic job on the roof like always. This is such a special place to win at, so I cannot wait to go to victory lane.

Q. There you go. And maybe the better part of all of this, Rick, they do not have to worry about the Roval next week. Team Penske and Ryan Blaney advance to the round of eight.

NASCAR PR