CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA 2: Post-Race Report

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on the final lap of Stage One. Finished: 38th What’s your level of frustration because you were making an outside move that was going to be a positive when all that happened? “It’s just the way it goes. Nothing personal with it.. I don’t take any of this personally here (Talladega Superspeedway). I could have stayed on the bottom a few laps earlier probably and would have been safer. I just had a couple of cars land in my lap there and I went for the gap. Obviously I wish I would have lifted now, but I’ll study that and be better next time.” You face the (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) ROVAL next week – how’s that going to go? “Lefts and rights, and living my dreams. Whatever our team brings next week, we’ll put our best foot forward. As long as I’m getting to drive these rocketships that Trackhouse Racing brings me, I’m living my dream and we’ll keep fighting.” What did you see? “I just saw someone slow and tagging the fence, and obviously with them being that much slower, I should have just stayed in behind him. Four-wide wasn’t the right call. I saw a hole and just tried to slide through there. I wish I wouldn’t have.” You were riding in the back most of the day. Was that the safest place to be? “Yeah, when they were three-wide early, it just didn’t make sense to get up there and get in line. Eighth in line, three-wide, we would have been in the mid-20s. It felt comfortable – we saved some fuel and cycled ourselves up there to fight for some stage points.” Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage. Finished: 34th “It was a hard hit, so I hate it for this entire Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team. We were running well today, biding our time and just getting ready to put ourselves in position to make a run for it at the end of the race. We were able to lead some laps and earn some stage points today. We had a fast Chevy. I didn't see any of it. I guess I got caught in the right rear. When I was in the infield care center, Brad Keselowski told me that he pushed the No. 42 car too hard and wrecked him, but No. 42 car was squirrelly without anybody pushing him. His car didn't seem set up very well and he was late moving around. I had noticed that and got out of the middle to get away from him, so I don’t really understand the No. 6 car pushing him. It was a hard hit and an unfortunate end to our day. We’ll head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL next week and see if we have some better luck there.” Kyle Busch, No. 8 X World Wallet Camaro ZL1 Finished: 26th Busch on the incident on the final lap of Stage One: “I caught the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) and I hate it for them. It’s what happens every time at the end of a stage. Your car had some damage. Were you just holding on the rest of the day? It looked like you were able to get up there at times. “The car was fine. When I could make moves, get in good positions and put myself in good spots, I could get up towards the front. My chess match is apparently horrible or I get hung-out every time it comes down to the end and we just lose spots. I don’t think the damage impacted us at all.. the car drove fine. I pulled out there to get in that high line and we all got kind of jumbled up there coming through the frontstretch. The No. 43 (Erik Jones) came with me and a couple others in front of me were up there, and we just didn’t go anywhere. The pace was too fast around the bottom and the middle that the outside lane couldn’t make any headway. I was waiting for the No. 11 (Denny Hamlin) to jump out there because he’s always the first to go and he never did. He actually tucked back in behind, so he must have thought a little more about what was going to happen.” How do you feel about the ROVAL? “That’s our last shot, so we’ll see what we get.” Chase Elliott, No. 9 LLumar Camaro ZL1 Finished: 8th You were up there coming to the final lap. What happened from your perspective? “I have no idea what happened. Just got hit in the door; had four flat tires and I couldn’t drive back.” Overall, you had an impressive day until that moment. Reflect on how it went before the crash. “It was fine. We got some decent stage points. Finishing eighth, hopefully that’s good enough to help us in the owner’s championship points.” William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 Finished: 3rd Take us through those last few laps. “Yeah, it was really intense there at the end. I just couldn’t quite get pushes as square as those guys, and I felt like where they could get connected and just create runs, they just got us there. On the backstretch, the No. 4 (Kevin Harvick) actually got in front of me and that allowed I think the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney) to get in front of me and the No. 4 actually went back in the middle. Our Axalta Chevrolet was really good all day. Just needed a little bit more to get those runs generated to keep the bottom going like it was. Good effort and proud of the team and we will go onto the Charlotte ROVAL.” Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 Finished: 36th Hocevar on the accident that ended his day early during the final stage at Talladega Superspeedway: “I don’t fault Brad (Keselowski) at all. I did it in the truck race even. When you’re in the top lane, you have to push. You have to start building momentum. You have to start creating forward energy. It’s just a tough spot. I wasn’t that good of a leader, so I was just trying to learn. I talked to Brad a little bit – I didn’t know if I was backing up too much trying to lock-on. It’s just a tough spot. I had a lot of fun. Thank you to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resorts, everybody that allows me to drive this car. It’s just good to get experience. Rather it’s 20 laps short or not, I still had a lot of fun. I felt like I was a lot better pusher. When I was leading, I need to do my homework a little bit for the next time I get to drive a Cup car at superspeedway. It’s nice to have some laps and a little bit of confidence. I started 38th and I got to see a lot. I felt like we were moving forward there a little bit and just inching to get ourselves in a good spot there at the end. It just didn’t work out this time.” Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 Finished: 27th “Just not a good day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. We just weren’t up front and where we needed to be, and it just didn’t work out there at the end. We’ll regroup and get ready for the Charlotte ROVAL.”