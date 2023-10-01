CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA 2: Ross Chastain Accident Quotes

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1 - Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on the final lap of Stage One.

What’s your level of frustration because you were making an outside move that was going to be a positive when all that happened?

“It’s just the way it goes. Nothing personal with it.. I don’t take any of this personally here (Talladega Superspeedway). I could have stayed on the bottom a few laps earlier probably and would have been safer. I just had a couple of cars land in my lap there and I went for the gap. Obviously I wish I would have lifted now, but I’ll study that and be better next time.”

You face the (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course) ROVAL next week – how’s that going to go?

“Lefts and rights, and living my dreams. Whatever our team brings next week, we’ll put our best foot forward. As long as I’m getting to drive these rocketships that Trackhouse Racing brings me, I’m living my dream and we’ll keep fighting.”

What did you see?

“I just saw someone slow and tagging the fence, and obviously with them being that much slower, I should have just stayed in behind him. Four-wide wasn’t the right call. I saw a hole and just tried to slide through there. I wish I wouldn’t have.”

You were riding in the back most of the day. Was that the safest place to be?

“Yeah, when they were three-wide early, it just didn’t make sense to get up there and get in line. Eighth in line, three-wide, we would have been in the mid-20s. It felt comfortable – we saved some fuel and cycled ourselves up there to fight for some stage points.”

GM PR