NASCAR All-Star Race Returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024

NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports announced today that the 40th running of the NASCAR All-Star Race will take place at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway as part of a three-day weekend of motorsports entertainment on May 17-19, 2024.

The announcement was made in front of the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh as NASCAR President Steve Phelps joined Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith for an economic development “special delivery.” Phelps and Smith arrived in a NASCAR All-Star Race Chevrolet Camaro pace car and a classic 1940 Ford from Wilkes County to share the good news. Senate Majority Leader Paul Newton (R-Cabarrus) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) along with Wilkes County officials including Rep. Jeffrey Elmore and Sen. Eddie Settle were on hand at the legislative building, which houses both the North Carolina Senate and House of Representatives. Smith presented the legislature with the 2023 victory lane backdrop sign autographed by 2023 All-Star Race winner Kyle Larson.

“We are very grateful that NASCAR and FOX Sports have supported our efforts to bring the NASCAR All-Star Race back to North Wilkesboro in 2024,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “While NASCAR’s current 75th anniversary season still has some memorable moments to come, it’s hard to imagine a more magical moment than what we witnessed with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May. The success of the 2023 All-Star Race with fans coming from all 50 states and seven foreign countries would not have been possible without the support of the NASCAR industry, our state legislature, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Wilkes County community. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to bring back an international spotlight for the second consecutive year to North Wilkesboro and the great state of North Carolina.”

North Wilkesboro, then a dirt track, hosted its first race in May of 1947 and its first NASCAR race in 1949. Over the next five decades, the 0.625-mile circuit hosted 93 NASCAR Cup Series races. The track’s list of winners is a variable who’s who of NASCAR royalty, including Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough and hometown hero Benny Parsons. This past May, in the first Cup Series event at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996, Kyle Larson captured the $1 million prize and the coveted NASCAR All-Star Race trophy.

“As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, the return to racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway was one of the indelible moments of the 2023 season,” said Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. “We look forward to bringing the NASCAR All-Star Race with the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, back to North Wilkesboro next season to create new generational memories at this historic venue."

In November of 2021, an $18 million allocation from federal American Rescue Plan funds was designated for infrastructure improvements at North Wilkesboro Speedway through the North Carolina state budget. The General Assembly also approved a $4 million economic grant in the 2024 budget toward support of hosting a national motorsports event such as the NASCAR All-Star Race. To date, renovations at North Wilkesboro Speedway have included infield paving; new pit road and outside retaining walls; new wheel fencing and SAFER barrier; suite, hospitality, media center, bathroom and driver’s lounge upgrades; plus new LED track lighting, sound system and internet. Before the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, the 0.625-mile track will be repaved for the first time since 1981.

Complete schedules for on-track competition, fan entertainment and broadcast information will be announced at a later date, as will the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race format.

TICKETS:

Tickets to the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race will be sold as part of a three-day weekend package starting at $229, which will include all practice sessions, qualifying, the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. Five-day race week packages including the CARS Tour events will start at $259. 2023 All-Star Race weekend ticket buyers will receive a pre-sale opportunity to purchase next year’s events, camping and parking by email during the next week. Remaining weekend ticket packages, camping, parking and CARS Tour tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Oct. 5, 2023, at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway. com.

FOLLOW ALONG:

