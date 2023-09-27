Old Spice Racing: Chase Briscoe Talladega Advance

This is a really special moment for fans of Talladega Nights and NASCAR. How does it feel to be involved in bringing such iconic movie schemes to life? “Talladega Nights is one of my all-time favorite movies. If you’re a NASCAR driver or fan and you can’t watch it and appreciate the how funny it is, then you’re missing out. I think the movie has really been embraced by fans and it probably brought some news eyes to our sport. I’m excited to be able to embrace the story and have some fun living out my Talladega Nights moment with Ryan.” Speaking of Talladega Nights moments … being so close to Ryan during his Daytona incident was probably as close as you’ve come to living out one of those movie moments. “Yeah, it definitely was. You don’t realize it until after, it all happens so quickly. I was just worried about Ryan and making sure he was OK. Then it was about whether we could keep going, or if the damage we had on the No. 14 was too much. We were out and I got the chance to talk with him at the care center. It was definitely a few days later after seeing the videos and everything else, knowing he was good and we could move on to the next thing, that it all really sunk in. You don’t think that’s something you’re going to witness and I’m sure it’s not something he ever thought he would be involved in. It’s a risk we know we are taking, but you hope that you are never in that situation. It’s definitely one of the most realistic moments, even if it’s exaggerated for entertainment.” How cool is it to see Old Spice back on the No. 14? “I’m really glad that Old Spice was on board to come back to Stewart-Haas Racing. Obviously, we wouldn’t be able to do the Talladega Nights deal without them, and as a Tony Stewart fan who has gone on to drive his car, it’s really special to be able to bring that back for all the fans.” Other than the huge, multicar accidents that we sometimes see at Talladega, is there anything else that is portrayed in the movie that could imitate real life as a racecar driver? “We all laugh at the ridiculous things that happen in the movie, but it’s really all about teamwork and I think that’s one of the most important pieces of superspeedway racing. It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be working with your teammate, but you need someone that’s giving you that push or working with you if you want to stay up front. Maybe this is the weekend we engage the slingshot and see what it can do for us.” TSC PR