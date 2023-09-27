TravelCenters of America to Ride Along Buescher’s Car in Vegas

In an expansion of its partnership with bp and its Castrol lubricants brand, RFK Racing has announced that TravelCenters of America will be the primary partner for Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

“bp and RFK Racing have a strong, ongoing relationship and it is exciting to extend the partnership to our new TravelCenters of America network,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “Next month’s race is a great opportunity to showcase the strong TA brand, allowing our team members and guests to take pride in seeing us on a national stage.”





TravelCenters of America, part of the bp family of brands, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands, with offerings including diesel and gasoline, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores and restaurants under a variety of brands.

To kick off the new partnership, Buescher appeared at the company’s annual Operations Leadeership meeting this week at the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, Ohio, offering its team members a sneak preview of the No. 17 car, and insight into Buescher’s everyday life as a NASCAR driver.

Buescher, a three-time winner this season, will make his 14th Cup Series start at Las Vegas next month.

RFK PR