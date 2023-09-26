Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin is a two-time winner at Talladega Superspeedway with victories in 2014 and 2020. He has finished seventh or better in the past seven playoff races at Talladega dating back to 2016, including a fifth-place finish last October. Earlier this season, Hamlin won the pole at the 2.66-mile superspeedway before ultimately finishing 17th after having to make a pit stop for fuel when the race went into overtime. TEXAS RECAP: Hamlin started the Round of 12 with a fifth-place finish in last Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. He climbed from his 10th-place starting position into the top five and spent most of the day running solidly amongst the leaders. When a caution waved with less than 25 laps remaining, crew chief Chris Gabehart called Hamlin to pit road for fresh right-side tires while 14 cars remained on track. Hamlin managed to rally late to secure his third consecutive top-five finish.

Since NASCAR moved to the Next Gen racecar last season, Joe Gibbs Racing has won the pole award for all three Talladega races. In 2022, Christopher Bell won the pole for both races before Hamlin posted the fastest time in qualifying at Talladega earlier this year. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway begins Sunday, October 1, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Talladega this weekend?

“Talladega is just so unpredictable. Everyone wanted to maximize their points at Texas last week because Talladega and the ROVAL are very iffy. We feel pretty good about the position we’re in, but we still have to go into this week trying to get stage points and put ourselves in a good position to get another good finish before the ROVAL.”

JGR PR