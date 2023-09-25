Kaulig Racing and Morris-Shea Bridge Partnership for Talladega Superspeedway

Kaulig Racing and Morris-Shea Bridge Company are pleased to announce that they will team up for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Talladega Super Speedway with Justin Haley in the No. 31 Camaro ZL1.

Alabama-based Morris-Shea Bridge Company is a leading deep foundation contractor that installs deep foundation systems for critical-commercial and infrastructure projects throughout the United States, the Caribbean and South America.

"I am incredibly proud to sponsor the Kaulig Racing 31 cup car with Justin Haley at our home track here in Talladega. Our partnership signifies a shared commitment to excellence, performance, and dedication. It is an honor to support a team that embodies hard work and passion. We look forward to an exhilarating race and wish Justin and the entire Kaulig Racing team the best of luck on the track." - Richard Shea, CEO of Morris-Shea Bridge Co / Shea Brothers LLC

With superspeedway ace, Justin Haley, behind the wheel Morris-Shea and Kaulig Racing are looking to dig deep for the Yellawood 500. Haley has earned three top-15 finishes in the NCS at Talladega, as well as two wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

“We are so pumped to welcome Morris-Shea to the Kaulig Racing family,” said team president, Chris Rice. We always bring fast cars to superspeedways, and Justin Haley is the perfect guy to represent Morris-Shea at its home track of Talladega Superspeedway.”

The No. 31 Morris-Shea Chevrolet will hit the high-banks of Talladega Superspeedway on October 1st for the Yellawood 500. Tune in to all 500 action-packed miles at 2pm ET on NBC.

Kaulig Racing PR