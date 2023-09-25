Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Texas Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Poppy Bank Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric qualified 13th for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Shortly after the green flag waved, the caution came out on lap three. After the restart on lap eight, Hemric was up to tenth by lap nine before the caution flag came out again on lap 12. After the restart on lap 17, Hemric was running 11th when he clipped the edge of the infield grass before turn one. Although he received significant damage to the left-front corner of the splitter, the team elected to stay out until the stage break. Hemric finished the opening stage 33rd.

At the stage break, Hemric came down pit road to have the team assess the damage. They made significant damage repairs before going back out on track. Still under caution, Hemric brought the No.10 Poppy Bank Chevrolet back down pit road to make additional repairs to the left-front fender. On the restart on lap 53, Hemric restarted 33rd. The caution came out again on lap 57, and the team told Hemric come down pit road again for a splash of fuel and to apply more tape to the damage. Shortly after the restart on lap 64, the caution came out again. Hemric came down pit road once again to make additional repairs. Shortly after the restart, Hemric was running 28th with 15 laps to go in the stage. Salvaging what he could for the remainder of stage two, Hemric went on to finish 27th.

At the stage break before the final stage, Hemric took the wave around to get back on the lead lap. He pitted under caution on lap 99 for four tires, fuel and to continue to work on the damage. On the restart on lap 109, Hemric restarted 19th. He reported that his car was handling tight and had possible front chatter when the caution came out on lap 109. Under the caution from 12th position, Hemric came down pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. The cation came out again on lap 120, and Hemric pitted for fuel only. On the restart with 76 to go, He restarted 17 th and worked his way up to 14th with 69 laps to go. He remained 14th with 50 laps to go in the stage, when the caution came out on lap 161. Hemric came down pit road on lap 162 with the other lead lap cars for four tires and fuel. Hemric restarted as the second car on the inside on lap 166 but fell back to sixth with 24 to go. The next caution came out on lap 180, and he came down pit road for four tires and fuel. Hemric came back down pit road on lap 181 after reporting an issue with the left front. The team jacked the car up to assess the issue before putting a fresh left-front tire on and sending him back out. After the restart on lap 184, the caution came out again on lap 188. Hemric came down pit road again under the caution to make additional repairs to the left front. On the final restart with 10 to go, Hemric restarted 17th. With three laps to go, Hemric made contact with the wall and received heavy right front damage. The team took the No.10 back to the garage, and Hemric was scored 24 th . "It was a rough day in Texas for our No.10 Poppy Bank Chevrolet team. A driver error set us behind, but this Kaulig Racing team never gives up. We'll take the off-week to reset and we're on to the Roval." - Daniel Hemric