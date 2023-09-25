Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Texas Motor Speedway

|
Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Chevrolet Camaro
- Due to receiving damage in practice, Layne Riggs elected not to qualify and started 38th for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
- Upon the caution coming out on lap three, Riggs brought the Infinity Communications Chevrolet to pit road for pit-road experience and to top off on fuel. Shortly after the field restarted, the caution flag waved again, this time for an incident involving Riggs. Three trips to pit road ensued to replace the knocked-off bumper, secure the bumper, as well as tire and fuel service. Restarting 34th, four laps down when the field took the green on lap 17, Riggs had to come to pit road shortly after to continue to affix the rear bumper with bare bond. With the damage sustained to the No. 11 Chevrolet, Riggs struggled with a very loose-handling car, especially in traffic. As stage one ended, Riggs took the green and white checkered flag finishing 34th.
- He stayed out during the break to take the wave around and gain back one of the laps he was down. Not long after the field took the green to start stage two, a caution came out. During this, Riggs brought his car to pit road for tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment to try and help the loose-handling car. Additionally, the team added braces to the rear bumper for more security. As he exited pit road, Riggs sustained a penalty for exiting pit road too fast and had to restart at the tail end of the longest line. Stage two was plagued with an ill-handling car that ranged from too tight to too loose, but Riggs was able to hang on and finish 33rd and three laps down.
- During the stage break, Riggs took another wave around to gain back a lap. Continuing with the trend of the event, a caution came out shortly after the field went green. The No. 11 team took that opportunity to service its Chevrolet for tires and fuel. Now two laps down, Riggs restarted 28th when the field went green on lap 104. A debris caution fell not long after, and the No. 11 was brought to pit road again for fuel only and to add more bare bond to the rear bumper. Continuing the final stage, another caution fell on lap 159 while Riggs was running 24th and three laps down. He stayed out to regain a lap and restarted 24th, now two laps down, on lap 165. Another debris caution fell on lap 178, the No. 11 team took advantage of this break for tires, fuel and more bare bond. On the restart, Riggs was marked 24th and two laps down. Completing one lap under green, the caution flag waved again, which allowed the Infinity Communications team to take another wave around and get back on the lead lap. Riggs restarted 24th on lap 189 and finished out the final sprint of the 300-mile event in 19th place.
“Considering the crash in practice, early damage in the race, along with a ride through the grass, I think we had a solid finish. All the boys at Kaulig Racing worked their tails off to get the car repaired before the race. The track was treacherous all day with no room for error, so I am glad that I got to finish all 200 laps and see the checkered flag. I am going to take all that I learned and apply it to Las Vegas in three weeks. ”
- Layne Riggs