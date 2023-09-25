CHEVROLET NCS: Byron Takes Hendrick Motorsports to 300 All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Texas Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1 Finished: 2nd A runner-up finish after what seemed like kind of a major issue. That throttle position sensor went bad, went dead. First of all, tell us what that was like in the car. “It was terrible. You push the gas and it doesn’t have any gas. I noticed something on a few cautions like having the car off in third gear - clutching, dropped the clutch with the ignition on, and it kind of stumbled, but I thought I just had it too low of RPM. Then I pitted and that pit stop is when it had already failed, and it wouldn't go. I'm part throttle to get it fired, and it doesn't think I'm doing anything. From there, they walked me through it, and basically I just had to give it a lot of throttle. So the next pit stop for our final two-tire stop was just a whole lot of throttle. I'm sure the eardrums were blown out of everybody behind our pit box, but for our Worldwide Express Chevy, we were not fast enough to run second with two tires. We were with four. Early in the race I thought we were one of the best cars, and I wish we could have raced with those guys. We just worked our way back with taking four tires a lot and some bad restarts on my side. But we had the speed and we showed it all weekend. We did everything we needed to do, and at this race, if you follow the chart for running position is everything that the 1 team is about, and I love it.” You feel confident headed to the next two races? “I don't know about those. I only care about here, and I just want to run good at the track I'm at. When we go to Talladega and the Roval, we'll just go try to perform like we did today. If it's not looking good, just what does the next lap take - what does the next breath take. And whenever we do the right things, those races, they give out the same amount of points as this one, and we'll go and race them the same way.” Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Camaro ZL1 Finished: 36th “Yeah, we had a loose wheel. It stinks.. it’s kind of been the way our year has gone. Coming off of turn two, it’s a little slick there getting up to speed. I didn’t really think it was a loose wheel, but it was really loose, which could have given me a little bit of a hint. But I got down into turns three and four, you can just see the wheel comes off. It’s unfortunate. We’ll go back to work – try to stay positive through the rest of the year and try to get a win for this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevy team.” Was there any warning? “Coming off the flat and getting up to speed, I was a little free. I didn’t know what it was and then halfway down the backstretch, I was a little worried and then it just blew off when we got to the center of the corner." Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 31st Tell us about that hard racing with Bubba (Wallace) in turn two. "Yeah, he did a good job to stay with me during the restart between three and four and all that. I tried to open up and have my shape into one. With these cars, you normally don’t get sucked around like that, so I wasn’t really expecting that and thought that I would be fine. I just lost it and crashed. Pretty bummed, but happy for William (Byron) and happy for Mr. Hendrick for 300 wins, which is incredible. So, great night overall for our organization, and great for William and our team, too. We had a super-fast Chevy today. We have had a fast car for every race in the playoffs to start, so we will go to Talladega and try to have a good day and have some good fortune.” Kyle Busch, No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident at the end of Stage One. Finished: 34th For a moment, did you just feel like it was debris on your tires that you were feeling? “I have no idea. It felt really good when we came off of pit road after that green-flag stop. The car had good grip in it. We had those couple of yellows back-to-back and we restarted on the outside. I felt like I had a flat right front (tire) and I was going to come to pit road. I second-guessed it and said ‘I don’t think so, man. It’s just something is wrong.. something isn’t right, but it’s not a flat’. And just all on its own, just turned into the bottom of the race track in turn one and it just swapped ends on me. That’s the rear, not the front, not having grip.. so I just don’t know. I hate it for everyone on this No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team. I felt like our car was for sure a top-five or top-10 car today. That right there, I just said it two laps before that – I got up on the high-side and was like, you know what, I just need to stop and just run the bottom.. make laps here, just finish the stage and it swaps ends on me.” William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1 – Race Winner Quotes How did you steal that one on that final restart? “Man, that's badass. I finally got a good restart at the end. It was hot today. I think it's finally hitting me. But No. 300 for Hendrick Motorsports. Kyle (Larson) really deserved this one. Those guys were really fast all day, and hate it for them at the end. Man, it was awesome to get our car to the front. I loved clean air. We just fought through traffic all day and our No. 24 Liberty University Chevy was just tight back in traffic but had good pace. This was one of those hot days. It felt like I was playing football and went through two-a-days, just wanted to quit. It was a grind all day and our team was there at the end. I'm really proud of this one as hot as it was and as tough as it was. We'll take it and go on to the next round.” Rick Hendrick gave you a shot as a young driver. What does bringing him win No. 300 mean for Hendrick Motorsports? “I don't know if I can even put it into words. I was such a Hendrick Motorsports fan growing up as a kid - watching Jimmie Johnson and became really fond of Jeff Gordon as I got to know him. Just thankful for all the people and men and women back at Hendrick Motorsports, and Mr. Hendrick for his investment in me and telling me at 17 years old that he was going to take me to Cup racing. Just appreciate everything he's done for me. This is awesome. We're definitely going to enjoy this one.” Now you and the No. 24 team are one step from a potential championship run. You don't have to worry about Talladega and the Roval; how cool is that? “Yeah, it's cool. We've just been kind of ‘Steady Eddie’ through the first three, four races, and we haven't shown any flashes. But today I thought we had a good car if we could have just gotten to the front, and at the end there we were really fast.” How about these Texas fans who stood out here in 100-degree heat this afternoon? “Yeah, they're better than I would be. Appreciate all you guys coming out. It was a really good crowd for as hot as it was. We've got some of the best fans in Texas. I love it here. Look forward to coming back next year.” Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Finished: 13th “We brought a fast No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 to Texas. I was super happy with the handling from the start; we just started getting a little tight on the shorter runs. Once we overcame a pit-road penalty and had a longer run, we were so fast running similar times to the leader. It’s not quite the finish we had here last year, but it was still a really good day.” Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 Finished: 16th “Overall, it was a solid day for the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevy team. We got a good result there at the end. We were a top-10 to top-15 car all day. We either had a loose wheel or just got really loose and I hit the fence. I just made a mistake on my end. I hit the fence and knocked the toe link in and bent a lot of stuff. I was in survival mode and started to figure out how to drive it with everything broken and moving around in the rear-end. On the last restart, we gained a lot of spots that we really shouldn’t have on paper. But I’m really proud of this group. We had a really fast Chevy. Finishing 16th was better than we probably should have ended it with how torn up this thing is.” Erik Jones, No. 43 vseverybody.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 30th “We had a fast Chevy all weekend. The No. 5 (Kyle Larson) was really checked out and running second to him based on what happened. So, we pitted there and it obviously put us pretty far back. I was just aggressive there to try and get some positions back, and just got high and out of the groove and into the wall. It’s a narrow groove up there - I was forcing the issue and I just used too much of it. It was unfortunate. The car has been fast week in and week out for us, and we just have to keep working and we will have days like this. At the end of the day, it’s just racing and it doesn’t always work out. We had a quick car, and I appreciate that. We will keep working at it.” Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Kubota Camaro ZL1 Finished: 8th “It was an up-and-down kind of day for the No. 99 Kubota Chevy team. I felt like the car had potential, but we just continued to work on the balance and try to make it a little bit better. We had a couple of issues on pit road. I made a mistake coming onto pit road on a green-flag stop. I felt like the car was a top-10 car, and overall, it was a good day for our team.”