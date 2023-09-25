RCR NCS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

“I felt like our 3CHI Chevrolet was for sure a top-five or top-10 car today. That right there, I just said it two laps before that – I got up on the high-side and was like, you know what, I just need to stop and just run the bottom, make laps here, just finish the stage and it swaps ends on me. It felt really good when we came off of pit road after that green-flag stop. The car had good grip in it. We had those couple of yellows back-to-back and we restarted on the outside. I felt like I had a flat right-front tire and I was going to come to pit road. I second-guessed it and said ‘I don’t think so, man; something is wrong, something isn’t right, but it’s not a flat. And just all on its own, it just turned into the bottom of the racetrack in Turn 1 and it just swapped ends on me. That’s the rear, not the front, not having grip so I just don’t know. I hate it for everyone on this No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team but we’ll bounce back next week at Talladega.” -Kyle Busch