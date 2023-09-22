Friday, Sep 22

RCR Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway... Richard Childress Racing has three wins at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series: Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2020) and Tyler Reddick (2022). Burton led only the final lap to grab his 19th career Cup victory. In 2020, Austin Dillon led the final 10 laps and edged teammate Reddick by just .149 seconds to score the win – his first at Texas and the 109th all-time by RCR. Reddick led the final 24 laps to grab his first Texas victory and his third victory of the 2022 season. 

 

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway... RCR has five NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway, all by Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2012). Last season, Austin Hill led the Welcome, N.C., based team with a pair of top-five finishes at the Fort Worth speedway, including a second-place effort in the fall event. 

 

Welcome to Cowboy Days in North Carolina... Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent the Carolinas in the PBR Team Series, an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games throughout the country. The team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. Don't miss the Carolina Cowboys 2023 "Cowboy Days" Home Stand September 22-24 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster. https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-professional-bull-riders-tickets/artist/2859854?venueId=369330

 

Carolina Cowboys to Host Free, Family Friendly Festival during PBR Teams Homestand at Greensboro Coliseum Sept. 22-24... The Carolina Cowboys will host a free-to-attend, family-friendly festival that will accompany the event outside Greensboro Coliseum September 22-24. The Cowboy Days Festival will take over the area surrounding Greensboro Coliseum, opening at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, September 22, 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 24. Daily at the Cowboy Days Festival, fans will be able to enjoy food and music, get up close with the Carolina Cowboys, Richard Childress Racing and more. Eventgoers will also be able to interact with a host of other exhibitors including Davis Rodeo Ranch, Childress Vineyards, Bass Pro Shops, eBay Motors, Bobcat and others. Local food trucks will also be present to accompany a for-purchase bar. 

 

Catch the Action... The NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, September 23, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, September 24, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway... Austin Dillon enters Texas Motor Speedway with 18 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track with one pole in 2016 and one win in 2020. Dillon has made 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track with a career-best finish of third in 2015 after starting on the pole for the 300-mile race. Dillon, the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, has five Truck Series starts at Texas with a career-best finish of second in 2011 and one pole in 2010.

 

About TRACKER Off Road... Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service, and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

 

About Bass Pro Shops... Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as "one of America's Best Employers." Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

 

The Cowboy Way... Dillon is wearing two proverbial hats this weekend – his racing helmet and his cowboy hat. As the General Manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Team Series, Dillon has spent much of this week managing his roster of cowboys and promoting the team’s homestand, which takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum this weekend.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway?

“I’m excited to race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. It’s always been a strong track for me, and our No. 3 team has made a lot of improvements in recent weeks. We had a fast Chevy last week at Bristol Motor Speedway and would have finished better if it wasn’t for a couple of issues. We’ve got to work as a team to clean up the mistakes. I’ve seen some promise. Texas is fun to race because it’s so different on both ends. You have one end that’s very banked and has high speeds, and then you have a hard end where you have to get turned and get back on the gas.”
 

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway... When the green flag waves on Sunday, Kyle Busch will make his 33rd NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet leads all active drivers with four victories at the 1.5-mile facility: 2013 (spring), 2016 (spring), 2018 (spring) and 2020 (fall). Busch leads all drivers entered at Texas in wins (four), top-five finishes (14) and laps led (1,069). His first Texas victory in 2013 came in dominating fashion when Busch won the pole, led the most laps (171 of 334), and finished with an average running position of 1.575.  

Moving On to the Round of 12... Busch advanced to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs following last week’s cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native starts the second round of the Playoffs as the sixth seed, 17 points behind the leader and eight points above the cutline. His average finish in the first three races of the 2023 Playoffs was 12.66, which is better than his first-round average finish in his championship seasons in 2015 (16.00) and 2019 (19.33).

 

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First... 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Last year the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing was eliminated from the Playoffs but rallied back to win one week later at Texas Motor Speedway. How impressive was that accomplishment?

“I thought it was pretty cool how the 8 team was able to rally, rebound, have a really fast car and be able to win that race. It’d be cool if you’re eliminated and you win, you could put yourself back in, but the rules are the rules. I’d say last year’s elimination in the first round for myself and my old team, as well as the 8 car getting eliminated in the first round, was quite disappointing. It’s a tough situation but then you got to move on and go into the next week. But just being able to score a win late in the year is always important because it lends itself to a strong finish to the season.”

 

You have raced on a couple of different designs of the track at Texas Motor Speedway. Do you like this configuration? How different is it from when you first started?

“Texas went through a reconfiguration and a repave a few years ago. I would say this configuration is definitely the most challenging from a driver’s perspective and from a crew chief’s perspective on how to get both ends of the racetrack to feel similar or to feel good, so that makes it tough on all of us. When I first started, Texas had a lot of grip and was really fast and then right before the repave, it was kind of worn out and you’d slide around a little bit more. You could move around the racetrack, though, which was really cool. You could run low, you run middle, you could run high, and it was pretty fun how the place spread out. Now it seems like there’s one particular groove that you want to run in Turns 1 and 2 and one particular groove that you want to run in Turns 3 and 4, so it’s really tough to make speed and make passes. The mile-and-a-half package has been really good this year and I’m excited to get to Texas.”
 

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway... Sheldon Creed has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of seventh while driving the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet last fall. The Alpine, California native also has six NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Fort Worth intermediate track, capturing the victory from the pole position in 2020.

 

Micro Mania... In addition to competing on the traditional 1.5-mile paved oval, Creed is taking to the dirt at the Lil' Texas Motor Speedway for the second annual Micro Mania. After practicing on Wednesday night and qualifying on Thursday evening, the 25-year-old will culminate his weekend with the main event on Saturday after the Xfinity Series race.

 

Playoff Points Check... Creed currently holds the eighth position in the Xfinity Series Playoff field with a four point advantage over the cutline. With two races remaining in the Round of 12, Creed is only 14 points behind fifth-place.

 

About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

 

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

In year two of driving the No. 2 for Richard Childress Racing, how would you describe your progression over the course of the last two seasons?

“We have come a long way as a group on the No. 2 team. I felt like we started to hit our stride at the end of last season and started this year strong, but then we kind of fell off at the mid-year mark. But as we got into the final weeks of the regular season, we started to hit our stride once again. There are things we still need to work on to keep up with some of the other top guys who consistently run up front each week, but we've come a long way collectively. The main key, especially in the Playoffs, is to take what the car gives you and be smart with your moves. It can be frustrating at times to run eighth to 10th, but if that's where we are on certain days, that is where we need to finish."

 

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro SS at Texas Motor Speedway... Austin Hill has made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, posting two top-five efforts while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in 2022. In last fall's event at the 1.5-mile intermediate oval, Hill qualified in ninth-place and finished in the runner-up position. The Winston, Georgia native also has 10 NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the Fort Worth, Texas track, earning three top-five and four top-10 finishes (best result of second in 2020).

 

Global Industrial Success... Two of Hill's four victories this season - at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway - have come while carrying the Global Industrial colors. The Las Vegas win marked Hill's first career intermediate win in the Xfinity Series.

 

Two to Go in the Round of 12... Hill currently holds the fourth position in the Xfinity Series Playoff field with a 21 point advantage over the cutline. With two races remaining in the Round of 12, Hill is 18 points behind third-place.

   

About Global Industrial Company... Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems to be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

 

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With Texas Motor Speedway having two different ends of the track, describe the racing action and what a driver needs out of the car to compete for the win.

“Texas Motor Speedway is a very unique racetrack. It's a totally different mile and a half than most of the intermediate tracks we go to. Turns 1 and 2 are really flat and wide, which leads itself to a lot of space where errors can be made especially when you are inside of another car. If someone gets tight on your door, it's a very easy spot for you to loop it around and back into the fence. Then on the other end of the track in Turns 3 and 4, you give it all you have. If you can hold it wide open in Turns 3 and 4, you probably have a really fast race car. You need a car that handles well in Turns 1 and 2 and then hang it out as much as you can in Turns 3 and 4. Personally I have always enjoyed racing at Texas and I feel like it's a place that has eluded me on both the Truck and Xfinity sides."

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

