Spire Motorsports to Host Fan Day October 6

Spire Motorsports will roll out the welcome mat and host NASCAR fans to a rare, behind-the-scenes look at its Concord, N.C.-based headquarters Friday, October 6 as part of activities surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Situated just behind Charlotte’s legendary 1.5-mile oval on Victory Lane, Spire Motorsports is home to the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Camaros driven by Corey LaJoie and Ty Dillon in NASCAR’s premier division. The team’s historic race shop is the former home of 1992 NCS Champion Alan Kulwicki.



The day’s events will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., and feature music from DJ James Stanley, a food truck by Sandwich Express, show cars, Spire Motorsports merchandise, RC racing, raffles and access to the race shop floor. The first 50 fans will also receive complimentary gift bags.



All raffle ticket proceeds will be donated directly to the Jessie Rees Foundation.



The Jessie Rees Foundation was inspired by a courageous and compassionate 11-year-old girl named Jessica Joy Rees, who was best known as “Jessie.” Friends and family describe Jessie as a faith-filled, athletic, caring, and loving girl who courageously fought two brain tumors from March 3, 2011, to January 5, 2012.



During Jessie’s courageous fight, she realized thousands of other kids fighting cancer couldn’t leave the hospital. This burden inspired Jessie to create her fun filled JoyJars, 64 oz. plastic jars stuffed to the very top with new, age-appropriate toys, games, and activities for kids fighting cancer. Jessie also visited kids fighting cancer and encouraged them with her message and motto to NEGU (Never Ever Give Up). Before losing her fight to cancer, she filled more than 3,000 JoyJars with family and friends and encouraged thousands more to NEGU.



Fan day activities will be highlighted by driver autograph sessions, followed by the Gainbridge 300 RC car race at NEGU Speedway, where one lucky fan will be chosen, at random, to compete against Spire Motorsports’ drivers. NASCAR Chief Hype Officer Mamba Smith will be on hand for driver introductions prior to the national anthem.



“We’re thrilled to showcase our race team and race shop to fans who are in the area for the NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Spire Motorsports president Bill Anthony. “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to engage with our fans but this time, we’re excited to do it the old-fashioned way by rolling out the welcome mat and opening our doors. We have a great fan experience planned and are looking forward to seeing old friends and making some new ones along the way. At the same time, we’re proud to help raise money for the Jessie Rees Foundation to support children with pediatric cancer who never, ever give up.”

