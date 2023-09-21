Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Texas

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on why success at Texas Motor Speedway is key to advancing in the Round of 12: "Looking ahead to Talladega (Superspeedway), it’s a little crazy and there are typically a lot of crashes. So, you put a lot of pressure on this race this weekend, or at least I do, to do a good job. I like Texas (Motor Speedway). Our No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team won there a couple of years ago (in 2021). We hope to do that again and have another good day."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Texas: "Going into Texas (Motor Speedway) this weekend, we have some strong runs behind us from the last couple of weeks, which is good to have that little bit of wind in our sail and momentum. We’ve had this layout of the Texas track since 2017 and it is such a tough place for an intermediate (track). The two ends are so different with not a lot of banking and a tight radius in (turns) one and two and then a lot of banking and a bigger radius in (turns) three and four. So, it’s a tough place. Our mindset is to get a good solid car on the track and execute a good race to make sure we are there at the end."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team's efforts on 1.5-mile tracks in the owner playoffs: "Kansas (Speedway) was super refreshing. I thought we were much improved. I was doing a better job driving and our pit stops were really good. Everything felt solid and that was super satisfying because we put a lot of effort into being better. I put a lot of effort into pushing myself in areas that I feel like need to be worked on. Anytime you put the effort and time into different areas and you see the results, you can kind of get that report card and it be an improvement, I think that's encouraging for everyone involved. We didn't win, but we were up there battling with those guys that did. If you're in that fight and you're in that hunt, the wins will come. The good news is all the pieces of the puzzle, in my mind, are there. We’ve just got to put it together."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on continuing a successful run in the owner playoffs: "I think certainly for us, it was a solid first round of races. We've had some good cars and solid finishes. We just want to continue to take that next step and be able to consistently improve. I think we’re going in the right direction and things are coming together. Even our races that are a little bit off, we're still inside the top 10, which is great. I think that's what it takes. I’m looking forward to upping the ante a bit at Texas (Motor Speedway) and delivering with better performances than we had in the first round."



Gustafson on racing at Texas: "Texas (Motor Speedway) is a really unique track. The corners being split the way they are, they are quite a bit different. It makes it a bit difficult to get your car to drive good at. It’s going to be really hot there, so the track will be slick. Your hope is, as a competitor, that there's more than one lane, the track widens out a bit and you can pass and compete and move forward. Last year, Texas was a race that we were concerned about and wanted to perform really well at. We were at the time of the tire failure. So, we'll take some of those lessons learned and try to apply them this weekend."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the playoff race at Texas: "I’m looking forward to Texas (Motor Speedway). It will be hot there and slick, which will lead to guys making mistakes. We just need to not be one of them and stay ahead of all that. We need to try to win it or at least maximize our points day. You have to take advantage of every opportunity you get if you want to run for a championship. There’s only 12 cars left. You need to execute. This is the time to really show what you have."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his approach to the Round of 12: "The first round we had a bigger points cushion and those were three more traditional oval tracks. I don’t want to say you could relax, but it was a round where you could really start looking ahead to other races. You could run your races, not really try anything crazy and advance. Now in this round, you need to take one race at a time and really focus on Texas (Motor Speedway). That’s the race we probably have the most control over and can get the most amount of points. Coming out with a win would obviously relieve a lot of stress going into Talladega (Superspeedway) and the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL. Two races that are kind of wildcards. It’s definitely a tough round."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the remaining seven races of the season: "We have seven races left to get it right. Our team has done just about everything except win and the way we all see it is that we have seven shots to win in front of us. We have had the same mindset every week regardless of the situation. While we may not be in the playoffs, we still have a shot to win races and I think this team is plenty capable. Hendrick Motorsports gives us all the tools we need to compete at a high level. Heading to Texas (Motor Speedway) this weekend is just as good of a chance as any other week on the schedule."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to his home track: "I like going to Texas Motor Speedway because I get the chance to go home, see my family and race at a place I grew up going to. Obviously, that in itself makes it special, but I also really enjoy the track. It has some unique challenges after they did the repave and trying to figure out how to go fast with those challenges in mind is what I enjoy about being a crew chief. Alex (Bowman) and I will go there for the first time this weekend together. Hopefully, we can be competitive and learn a lot in the process. Hendrick Motorsports has a good notebook for this track and I know our team is going to be prepared for whatever unfolds this weekend."