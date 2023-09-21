Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas Race Advance

For the first time since it joined Trackhouse Racing in 2022, the Kubota Tractor Corporation's orange paint scheme will adorn Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet in a NASCAR Cup Series race.



Suárez will drive the Kubota Chevrolet in Sunday's 500-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.



Kubota and Trackhouse Racing announced in November that Ross Chastain and Suárez would carry the Grapevine, Texas company's paint scheme in seven races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.



With the sponsorship, Kubota became the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing. Chastain has driven the Kubota scheme five times in 2023 and will again at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 22.



“I feel like I am joining a new family,” said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity title in 2016 and a Cup race in 2022. “Ross has told me so many good things about Kubota and their equipment, so I’m looking forward to joining him in Kubota Country.”



Kubota is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles.



If history is any indicator, Suárez should have the Kubota Chevrolet at the front of the field in Texas. He has top-12 finishes in four of the last six races at the 1.5-mile oval.



Suárez has a busy weekend planned in Texas in addition to racing. On Saturday at 5 p.m. CDT he'll appear at Portillo’s for autographs and pictures. The event at 4560 Destination Drive, The Colony, Texas, is open to fans. He'll also appear at the Chevrolet display at the race track on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.



USA Network will televise Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET.



Trackhouse Racing PR