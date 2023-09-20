NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, September 24

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $8,955,060

TV: USA, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

The Place: Texas Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, September 23

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,377,593

TV: USA, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Love’s RV Stop 250

The Place: Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Saturday, September 30

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Purse: $779,790

TV: FS1, 12 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 250.04 miles (94 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 94)

NASCAR Cup Series

Twelve drivers have advanced to the next round of the Playoffs

Following the dramatic conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway, four competitors were eliminated from the postseason; including last season’s Cup Series champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano, veteran Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick in his final season before retirement, 2023 DAYTONA 500 winner and JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and veteran Front Row Motorsport’s driver Michael McDowell.

Now, the remaining 12 postseason contenders that have advanced to the second round of the Playoffs, prepare for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – the first race of the Round of 12.

One caveat to note, is this season’s Texas Motor Speedway Playoff race has been shortened by 100 miles, from 500 to 400, which could play a role on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Outlook Following Race No. 29 Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts + / - Cutoff 1 William Byron (P) 3,036 5 8 36 25 2 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 3,036 3 6 36 25 3 Denny Hamlin (P) 3,032 3 7 32 21 4 Kyle Larson (P) 3,023 3 4 23 12 5 Chris Buescher (P) 3,021 3 1 21 10 6 Kyle Busch (P) 3,019 3 2 19 8 7 Christopher Bell (P) 3,016 1 4 16 5 8 Tyler Reddick (P) 3,014 2 4 14 3 9 Ross Chastain (P) 3,011 1 5 11 -3 10 Brad Keselowski (P) 3,011 0 5 11 -3 11 Ryan Blaney (P) 3,008 1 3 8 -6 12 Bubba Wallace (P) 3,000 0 0 0 -14 13 Joey Logano 2,071 1 3 8 Eliminated from the Playoffs 14 Kevin Harvick 2,071 0 1 4 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2,068 1 0 5 16 Michael McDowell 2,059 1 2 7

Round of 12 Clinch Scenarios: Texas Motor Speedway

Following an intense NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination-race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Playoffs rerack as the Round of 12 gets underway at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

With this weekend’s race being the first of the Playoffs’ Round of 12, the clinch scenarios are quite simple.

Already Clinched

No drivers have clinched a spot in the eight-driver field of the next round.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace

Heading into this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, the entire NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 field is only separated by 36 points. Currently Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. are tied atop the reseeded postseason points with 3,036 points each, but Byron holds the tiebreaker of better finishes in the Round of 16. Last season’s Texas winner and 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick currently sitting in the eighth and final transfer spot on points to the Round of 8 and holds a three-point edge on Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain in the ninth position – the first spot outside the next round’s cutoff.

Texas Motor Speedway is a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

The inception of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs was in 2004 and Texas Motor Speedway was added to the postseason schedule in 2005 – at the time replacing Darlington Raceway – and ever since the 1.5-mile track has been hosting Playoff events (2005-2023). This weekend’s race will be the 19th NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race for the speedway, and the 2023 season marks the second time the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 has opened at Texas Motor Speedway (race No. 30 of the season) with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Sunday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Texas Motor Speedway is the seventh different track to host the fourth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs; joining Kansas Speedway (2004, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014), Talladega Superspeedway (2006, 2007, 2008, 2012), Auto Club Speedway (2009, 2010), Charlotte Motor Speedway (2015, 2016, 2017), Dover Motor Speedway (2018, 2019) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2020, 2021).

Texas Motor Speedway has occupied three spots on the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs schedule throughout the years. From 2005 – 2020, Texas Motor Speedway hosted the eighth race in the Cup Series Playoffs (Race No. 34 of the season). Then in 2021, Texas Motor Speedway hosted the seventh race in the Playoffs (Race No. 33), and then starting last season (2022-2023), Texas has hosted the fourth race in the Playoffs (Race No. 30).

All the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff action begins this weekend with practice and Busch Light Pole Qualifying on Saturday, September 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

Reddick is one 15 different drivers to win the fourth race of the Playoffs

A total of 15 different drivers have won the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, led by Jimmie Johnson with three postseason victories (2009, 2011, 2016). Team Penske’s Joey Logano leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers with two wins (2014, 2015), and the most recent winner of the fourth race in the Playoffs is 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick, who won the event last season driving for Richard Childress Racing.

This weekend, four of the 15 drivers that have won the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are active in the 2023 Playoffs – Tyler Reddick (2022 Texas), Denny Hamlin (2021 Las Vegas), Kyle Larson (2019 Dover) and Martin Truex Jr. (2017 Charlotte).

Fourth Race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs - Race Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Texas Tyler Reddick Sunday, September 25, 2022 Las Vegas Denny Hamlin Sunday, September 26, 2021 Las Vegas Kurt Busch Sunday, September 27, 2020 Dover Kyle Larson Sunday, October 6, 2019 Dover Chase Elliott Sunday, October 7, 2018 Charlotte Martin Truex Jr Sunday, October 8, 2017 Charlotte Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 9, 2016 Charlotte Joey Logano Sunday, October 11, 2015 Kansas Joey Logano Sunday, October 5, 2014 Kansas Kevin Harvick Sunday, October 6, 2013 Talladega Matt Kenseth Sunday, October 7, 2012 Kansas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 9, 2011 Auto Club Tony Stewart Sunday, October 10, 2010 Auto Club Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 11, 2009 Talladega Tony Stewart Sunday, October 5, 2008 Talladega Jeff Gordon Sunday, October 7, 2007 Talladega Brian Vickers Sunday, October 8, 2006 Kansas Mark Martin Sunday, October 9, 2005 Kansas Joe Nemechek Sunday, October 10, 2004

Four current postseason contenders are former winners in Texas’ Playoff race

A total of nine different drivers have won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races at Texas Motor Speedway, led by Jimmie Johnson with five postseason Texas victories (2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015). Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick leads all active drivers with three Texas Playoff wins (2017-2019) and Tyler Reddick (2022), Kyle Larson (2021), Kyle Busch (2020) and Denny Hamlin (2010) are the four former Texas Playoff race winners still competing in this season’s Playoffs.

Texas Motor Speedway Playoffs Race Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 6, 2005 Texas Tony Stewart Sunday, November 5, 2006 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 4, 2007 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 2, 2008 Texas Kurt Busch Sunday, November 8, 2009 Texas Denny Hamlin Sunday, November 7, 2010 Texas Tony Stewart Sunday, November 6, 2011 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 4, 2012 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 3, 2013 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 2, 2014 Texas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, November 8, 2015 Texas Carl Edwards Sunday, November 6, 2016 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 5, 2017 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 4, 2018 Texas Kevin Harvick Sunday, November 3, 2019 Texas Kyle Busch Sunday, October 25, 2020 Texas Kyle Larson Sunday, October 17, 2021 Texas Tyler Reddick Sunday, September 25, 2022

Title Town: Drivers that go on to win the title after a victory from this weekend’s race

Three times the winner of the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has gone on to win the title in the same season: 2009, 2016 and 2017.

In 2009, Jimmie Johnson won the fourth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Auto Club Speedway and went on to win his fourth-straight series title in the same season (2006-2009). The victory was his second of four wins during his postseason run that year.

In 2016, Jimmie Johnson won at Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval) and went on to win his record tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series title that same season (2006-2010, 2013, 2016). The win was Johnson’s first of three that postseason.

In 2017, Martin Truex Jr. won at Charlotte Motor Speedway and went on to win the series title that same season. It was his first of three wins that postseason run.

Three times the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway Playoff race has gone on to win the title later that same season: 2007, 2011 and 2013.

In 2007, Jimmie Johnson won from the eighth starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title later that season (2006-2007). The Playoff win at Texas was his third of four consecutive victories in the 2007 Playoffs – the only driver to win four straight in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (Martinsville, Atlanta, Texas, Phoenix).

In 2011, Tony Stewart won from the fifth starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship later that season. The Texas Playoff win was Stewart’s fourth of his record setting five NASCAR Cup Series Playoff wins in a single postseason run in 2011 (Chicago, New Hampshire, Martinsville, Texas, Homestead-Miami) – Larson’s five Playoff wins last year tied Stewart’s record.

In 2013, Jimmie Johnson won from the third starting position at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win his sixth NASCAR Cup Series championship later that season. The Texas Playoff win was Johnson’s second postseason victory (Dover, Texas) in 2013.

Postseason Spoiler: Playoff drivers don’t always win these Playoff races

Three times a non-Playoff driver has won the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: 2004, 2006 and 2022.

In 2004, Joe Nemechek won the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Kansas Speedway, he was ranked 21st in the point standings at the time of the victory.

In 2006, Brian Vickers won the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway, he was ranked 16th in points at the time of the victory.

In 2022, Tyler Reddick won the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway. Reddick had qualified for the postseason but was eliminated from the Playoffs in the Round of 16, he was ranked 13th in points at the time of the victory.

Four times a non-Playoff driver has won the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Texas Motor Speedway: 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

In 2006, Tony Stewart was ranked 11th in the point standings at the time of his Texas Playoff race win.

In 2014, Jimmie Johnson was ranked 11th in points at the time of his Texas Playoff win. Johnson had made the Playoffs in 2014 but was eliminated in the Round of 12.

In 2015, Jimmie Johnson was 12th in points at the time of the win. Johnson had made the Playoffs in 2015 but was eliminated in the Round of 16.

In 2022, Tyler Reddick was 13th in points at the time of the victory at Texas. Reddick had made the Playoffs in 2022, but was eliminated in the Round of 16.

The worst finish by a driver in the fourth NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race that later went on to win the series title that same season was the 24th-place finish by Jimmie Johnson in 2006 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The worst finish by a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway Playoffs race that later went on to win the title that same season was a 38th-place finish by Jimmie Johnson in 2009. Last season, Joey Logano finished runner-up in the fourth race of the Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway and went on to win the title later that year.

Challenges Ahead: Playoff competitors prepare for Texas

The stage is set for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway and another great weekend of racing action on the 1.5-mile high-speed oval is on tap as the series jumps into the Round of 12 with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Sunday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Texas Motor Speedway has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series 42 times producing 25 different Busch Light Pole winners and 22 different race winners. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway was on April 6, 1997, and the race was won by Jeff Burton in a RFK Racing Ford (125.111 mph). The first NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was held on November 6, 2005, and the race was won by RFK Racing driver Carl Edwards (151.055 mph). 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the most recent points-paying race winner at Texas Motor Speedway, grabbing the checkered flag in last season’s Playoff race.

A total of 25 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won the pole at Texas Motor Speedway, and six of the 25 NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway pole winners are active this weekend. Kurt Busch leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Texas with three (Spring 2015, Playoffs 2017, Spring 2018). Kevin Harvick (2017, 2019), Brad Keselowski (2015, 2022) and Martin Truex Jr. (2007, 2012) lead all active drivers in NASCAR Cup Series poles at Texas Motor Speedway with two each.

Active Texas Pole Winners (6) Poles Season Brad Keselowski 2 2022, '15 Kevin Harvick 2 2019, '17 Martin Truex Jr 2 2012, '07 Ryan Blaney 1 2018 Austin Dillon 1 2016 Kyle Busch 1 2013

Victory Lane is a hot ticket at Texas Motor Speedway and a total of 22 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at the 1.5-mile speedway, and seven of the 22 Cup Series Texas winners are active this weekend. Jimmie Johnson leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Texas Motor Speedway with seven victories (2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 sweep and 2017) in 35 starts. Kyle Busch leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Texas Motor Speedway with four victories (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020).

Active Texas Race Winners (7) Wins Seasons Kyle Busch 4 2020, '18, '16, '13 Denny Hamlin 3 2019, '10 sweep Kevin Harvick 3 2019, '18, '17 Tyler Reddick 1 2022 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Austin Dillon 1 2020 Joey Logano 1 2014

Last season’s NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway Playoff race winner, Tyler Reddick, returns to Texas to defend his win and get his second postseason victory of 2023 (Kansas). Reddick has made four career starts at Texas Motor Speedway posting one win (2022), two top fives and three top 10s. He has led 75 laps and has an average finish of 6.750 at the Fort Worth track.

If Reddick were to win this weekend, he would become the fourth different driver to win consecutive points-paying races at Texas Motor Speedway; joining Jimmie Johnson (2014 Playoff race and 2015 sweep), Carl Edwards (2008 sweep) and Denny Hamlin (2010 sweep).

Wild Cards: Round of 12 tracks offer a slew of tests for Playoff competitors

Tabbed by many of the competitors this season as the ‘Wild Card’ round, the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 offers a bevy of challenges for the drivers and teams as they try to navigate through the next three races at vastly different racetracks.

Texas Motor Speedway is first up, and this 1.5-mile track is unlike any other on the schedule. The facility is located in Fort Worth, Texas, just outside of Dallas and boast 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2 and 24 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4. This weekend’s race the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will be 400.5 miles (267 laps) and will be broken up into three stages. The first two stages will be 80 laps each and the final stage will be 107 laps. Though probably considered the most-tame of the three tracks this round, Texas is still unpredictable and has seen six different winners in the last six races – Denny Hamlin (03/2019), Kevin Harvick (11/2019), Austin Dillon (7/2020), Kyle Busch (10/2020), Kyle Larson (10/2021), and Tyler Reddick (2022).

Talladega Superspeedway is next on the Playoff schedule following Texas, the behemoth 2.66-mile superspeedway is one of the most unpredictable on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. With 33 degrees of banking in all four turns, Talladega produces some of the closest racing action the series has to offer. Next weekend’s race the YellaWood 500 on October 1 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will be 500.08 miles (188 laps) and will be broken up into three stages. The first two stages will be 60 laps each and the final stage will be 68 laps. Much like Texas, Talladega has produced seven different winners in its last seven Cup races – Ryan Blaney (10/2019), Denny Hamlin (10/2020), Brad Keselowski (04/2021), Bubba Wallace (10/2021), Ross Chastain (04/2022), Chase Elliott (10/2022) and Kyle Busch (04/2023).

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL is scheduled for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 elimination-race in two weeks, cutting the postseason’s 12-driver field down to eight competitors. Though a road course, the Charlotte ROVAL is as unpredictable with its NASCAR Cup Series finishes as Talladega. The 17-turn course spans the infield and parts of the oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway making it a unique challenge for the Playoff competitors. The Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 8 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will be 252.88 miles (109 laps) and will be broken up into three stages. The first two stages will be 25 laps each and the final stage will be 59 laps. Since joining the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2018, the ROVAL has produced four different winners in its five races – Ryan Blaney (2018), Chase Elliott (2019, 2020), Kyle Larson (2021) and Christopher Bell (2022).

Texas native Chris Buescher is one to watch this weekend

Hailing from Prosper, Texas, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher is definitely giving the fans from Texas something to cheer for this season. The 30-year-old has put up three wins (Richmond, Michigan and Daytona) this year and is ranked fifth in the Playoff standings heading to his home track of Texas Motor Speedway for the Round of 12 opener.

Buescher is having a career season and looks to be a real contender for the championship this season. In 29 starts he has collected three wins, eight top fives and 14 top 10s. He has led 232 laps and has an average finish of 12.1 on the season.

Buescher has made 13 series starts at Texas posting an average finish of 23.3. Buescher’s best finish at his home track is 15th back in 2018.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Country music star Jelly Roll named Grand Marshal at Texas - Five-time CMA nominee, eight-time People’s Choice Country Award nominee and three-time CMT award winning artist Jelly Roll, the breakthrough singer/songwriter who burst upon the country music scene with his massive hit “Save Me” as well as back-to-back #1 singles “Son of a Sinner” and “Need A Favor,” will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Texas Motor Speedway.

Originally from Antioch, Tenn., Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) earned numerous milestones this year including a 44-date sold-out Backroad Baptism Tour, multi-week, multi-platinum, multi-genre #1 singles, and the biggest Country album debut in Billboard Consumption chart history with the release of his album “Whitsitt Chapel” in June, which debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Complete dignitaries list for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400:

Grand Marshal: Three-time CMT Music Awards winner Jelly Roll.

Honorary Starter: Texas Rangers Chief Jason Taylor.

Official Pace Car Driver: Sports entertainment TV personality Sage Steele.

National Anthem: Fort Cavazos 1 st Calvary Band.

Calvary Band. God Bless America: U.S. Marine veteran Don Graves.

Invocation: Ret. Lt. Col. Caroline “Blaze” Jensen.

Flyover: USAF C-5M Super Galaxy - 433rd Airlift Wing from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Complete dignitaries list for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Xfinity Series Playoff race:

Grand Marshal: Andy’s Frozen Custard Chief Executive Officer Andy Kuntz accompanied by his wife, Dana.

Honorary Starter: Andy’s Frozen Custard’s newest franchisee from Iowa, Brandon Pratt.

National Anthem: Country music singer Alex Hall.

Flyover: one CH-47 Chinook and two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas.

Big Hoss to become bigger in time for NASCAR weekend - It’s not easy to improve on a Guinness World Record achievement, but Texas Motor Speedway will do just that when it installs a new state-of-the-art Big Hoss TV screen at the Fort Worth facility in time for the Sept. 23-24 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoff weekend. The new and improved Big Hoss TV, located above Big Frig’s Burnout Alley on the speedway’s backstretch, will be a DigiLED Vision Ultra screen provided by Argyle, Texas-based GoVision. It will be 10% larger (22,692 sq. ft. to 20,660 sq. ft.), have 22% more pixels (8,236,800 total pixels to 6,405,120 total pixels), have 20% higher resolution (16mm to 20mm), and will be 16% brighter (7,000 nits calibrated brightness to 6,000 nits calibrated brightness).

The multi-million-dollar Big Hoss TV upgrade continues Texas Motor Speedway’s ongoing commitment to enhance the race fan’s overall experience. Last year’s No Limits Next projects included three open-air bars on the main concourse and, in the grandstands, increased legroom, drink rails, and the 3,000-foot wooden belly-up that extends from Turn 4 to Turn 1.

“As the saying goes, ‘everything’s bigger in Texas’, so it’s only fitting for Big Hoss to get bigger in advance of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith.

Big Hoss TV was unveiled on March 19, 2014, and received certification from the Guinness World Records on April 6, 2014, as part of the pre-race ceremonies for that afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Its 20,660-square-foot screen was recognized as the World’s Largest HD LED Video Board. GoVision is a premier provider of large-scale LED video displays renowned for its unique ability to provide “Experience Unrivaled” in live sporting, music, and corporate events – both through its rental of large-scale LED video displays and fixed installations like Big Hoss.

“GoVision is proud to provide this great upgrade to Big Hoss TV,” said Chris Curtis, GoVision’s Founder & Chairman. “Our new technology will return it to its rightful place among the best, brightest and biggest screens in the world. It’s another milestone moment for the unrivaled team at GoVision.”

Hutch Games Teams Up with NASCAR to Unleash a New Standalone Mobile Game - Hutch, the renowned automotive mobile game developer behind hit titles such as F1 Clash and Top Drives, has announced a new partnership with NASCAR. The partnership will see Hutch develop a new standalone title for mobile, combining the studio’s expertise in creating automotive games with NASCAR’s world renowned brand.

NASCAR, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is the sanctioning body for the No.1 form of motorsports in the United States and one of the most recognized motorsports organizations in the world. Offering fans high speed, side-by-side racing with thrilling passing and aggressive strategy, NASCAR has reached a diverse global audience. With millions of fans worldwide and a rich history of high- octane racing, NASCAR is a perfect match for Hutch’s game development pedigree.

Hutch will lead development of the new title in collaboration with NASCAR, working closely to build the ultimate mobile experience for fans around the globe. The new game, due to be fully revealed in due course, will leverage Hutch’s extensive development experience with licensed IPs to bring fans their dream game on mobile.

Peter Stott, Game Director at Hutch says: “The NASCAR brand is an ideal fit for Hutch. Our passion for motorsports and drive to create-genre defining experiences for mobile will enable us to deliver for the many global fans of the sport. That same passion forms the foundation of our relationship with NASCAR, which will fuel our ability to make another hit Hutch title. We’re proud to be able to work with another key automotive licensor, continuing our rich history of partnered game development.”

Nick Rend, Managing Director, Gaming and Esports at NASCAR says: “At NASCAR, our number one priority is engaging our fans and bringing them the best experiences possible whether they’re at the track or in digital spaces where they like to spend time. We want to deliver our fans around the world a unique, immersive mobile gaming experience. Hutch, with its expertise in the automotive genre and track record of creating fun and popular games, is the perfect partner to make this happen.”

Find out more about Hutch here: Website – https://www.hutch.io/

Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum returning in 2024 - NASCAR isn’t just returning to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2024. It’s adding more racing to a power-packed lineup. NASCAR announced this week that a NASCAR Mexico Series race on Sunday, Feb. 4, will precede its season-opening exhibition featuring the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, the third-annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. That means fans can enjoy two great races in one day inside “The Greatest Stadium in the World.”

“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. “Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action, they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series. I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. hoisted aloft the 2023 trophy beneath the Olympic cauldron in February. Now a NASCAR Mexico Series driver will also have an opportunity to celebrate a triumph inside an international stadium that’s hosted two Super Bowls, two Olympics, a World Series and countless other major events over the past 100 years.

“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” said Jimmy Morales, President and General Manager of the NASCAR Mexico Series. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”

The roots of the NASCAR Mexico Series were planted in 2004, and three years later, it became NASCAR’s first internationally sanctioned series. It competes on tracks throughout nine major cities in Mexico, providing racing fans with some of the most intense stock car racing on the planet. Current NASCAR Cup Series star and 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Daniel Suárez began his stock car racing career in the NASCAR Mexico Series in 2008, and other NASCAR Mexico Series alumni like Max Gutierrez and Andres Perez de Lara are working their way up the NASCAR touring ladder.

The list of NASCAR Mexico Series drivers competing at the Coliseum on Feb. 4 will be announced at a later date, along with the full day’s schedule of racing and entertainment. NASCAR on FOX will once again broadcast the Busch Light Clash to set the stage for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.

NASCAR Cup Series milestones to watch for this season – Below is a look at some of the anticipated NASCAR Cup Series milestones to watch for as the 2023 season closes out its final seven races.

Starts

Drivers that are expected to make milestone starts during this season are:

Ryan Blaney – 300th NASCAR Cup Series start – Texas Motor Speedway (9/24)

Blaney will become the 100th different driver to make 300 or more starts in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. Blaney, at the age of 29 years, 8 months, 23 days come this Sunday, will become the fifth youngest driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to make their 300th career start, behind Joey Logano (26 years old), Kyle Busch (27), Richard Petty (28) and David Ragan (29 years, 4 months, 10 days).

Erik Jones – 250th NASCAR Cup Series start – Talladega Superspeedway (10/1)

Daniel Suarez – 250th NASCAR Cup Series start – Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Ryan Preece – 150th NASCAR Cup Series start – Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Ty Gibbs – 50th NASCAR Cup Series start – Martinsville Speedway (10/29)

Denny Hamlin – 650th NASCAR Cup Series start – Phoenix Raceway (11/5)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 400th NASCAR Cup Series start – Phoenix Raceway (11/5)

Driver Wins

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in career wins with 63, followed by Kevin Harvick (60), Denny Hamlin (51), Brad Keselowski (35), Martin Truex Jr. (34), Joey Logano (32), and Kyle Larson (22).

Organization Wins

Closing in on NASCAR Cup Series win number 300, Hendrick Motorsports currently sits at 299 team wins at NASCAR’s highest level – the most all-time in the Cup Series. Hendrick Motorsports will look for their 300th victory this weekend at Bristol. Wood Brothers Racing is also on the cusp a milestone victory in the NASCAR Cup Series and will look for their 100th NASCAR Cup Series win this weekend.

Hendrick Motorsports leads all active NASCAR Cup Series organizations in wins with 299, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing (207), RFK Racing (141), Team Penske (137), Richard Childress Racing (116), Wood Brothers Racing (99), Stewart-Haas Racing (69), Trackhouse Racing (5), 23XI Racing (5), Front Row Motorsports (4), JTG Daugherty Racing (2), Kaulig Racing (1), Spire Motorsports (1).

Manufacturer Wins

Closing in on NASCAR Cup Series win number 850, Chevrolet currently has 846 wins – the most all-time in the Cup Series. Ford has the second most wins all-time in the Cup Series at 712 and Toyota has the fifth-most all-time at 179 (behind Dodge at 213 and Plymouth at 189).

Car Number Wins

No. 99 car’s next win will be its 50th in the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Xfinity Series Playoffs continue in the Lone Star State

The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked off the 2023 Playoffs last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the opening race saw JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier take the checkered flag. With the win, Allgaier clinched his spot in the Playoffs’ Round of 8, which will start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14.

The Xfinity Series now heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Although the Fort Worth track has been on the Xfinity Series Playoff circuit since its inception in 2016, this will be the first time the track will play host to the second race of the postseason. Texas has occupied four different spots on the Playoff schedule. Prior to this season Texas Motor Speedway hosted the fourth race in the Playoffs (or the Round of 8 opener) from 2016 – 2020, and then the third race of the Playoffs in 2021 and the postseason opener in 2022.

In total, the 1.5-mile Texas track has hosted 44 Xfinity Series races, producing 24 different race winners and 26 different pole winners. Six races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Ryan Blaney in 2016.

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Busch has made quite the name for himself at Texas Motor Speedway, holding the record in almost all categories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – most wins (10), poles (four), top fives (17), top 10s (18), lead lap finishes (20), and laps led (1,795).

There are only two previous winners entered in this weekend’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, and both happen to be Playoff drivers – Cole Custer, who snagged his win in 2018, and John Hunter Nemechek, who took the checkered flag in 2021.

Xfinity Series drivers will have an action-packed Saturday as they hit the track for practice at 10:35 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 11:05 a.m. ET on September 23 (streamed on the NBC Sports App).

Clinch Scenarios: The Playoff run continues

Justin Allgaier clinched hit spot in the Round of 8 with his win at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, leaving 11 drivers competing for the seven remaining spots. Let’s take a look at clinch scenarios heading into the weekend:

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 8-driver field of the next round: Justin Allgaier.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 7th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric or Sammy Smith.

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 45 points (46 points if Austin Hill or Chandler Smith wins; 47 points if Daniel Hemric; 49 points if Sammy Smith wins)

Cole Custer: Could only clinch with help

Austin Hill: Could only clinch with help

Chandler Smith: Could only clinch with help

Daniel Hemric: Could only clinch with help

Sammy Smith: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Sheldon Creed or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 6th winless driver in the standings.

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 49 points

Cole Custer: Could only clinch with help

Austin Hill: Could only clinch with help

Chandler Smith: Could only clinch with help

Daniel Hemric: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman, Josh Berry

Scouting the Playoff field at Texas

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers range in experience at Texas Motor Speedway, from veterans to rookies, so let’s take a look at how they’ve performed on the 1.5-mile track.

Justin Allgaier: Already clinched into the Round of 8, Allgaier heads to Texas with 25 starts under his belt. In those 25 starts, he’s posted five top fives, 13 top 10s, and has led 226 laps. His best finish was runner-up in 2021.

John Hunter Nemechek: Currently sitting in second in the Playoff standings, Nemechek heads into the weekend with five Texas Motor Speedway starts, posting one win (2021), three top fives, four top 10s, and has led 158 laps.

Cole Custer: Third in the Playoff standings, Custer has made six starts at the 1.5-mile Texas track, posting one win (2018), four top fives, five top 10s, and has led a total of 16 laps.

Austin Hill: Heading to Texas fourth in the standings, Hill will be making his fifth start on the track. In his four previous starts, he’s posted two top fives, two top 10s, and has led 17 laps. The 29-year-old will be sure to push for the win as he posted a runner-up finish in last year’s Texas Playoff race.

Chandler Smith: In his rookie season in the Xfinity Series, Smith sits in fifth in the Playoff standings. He will be making his series debut at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Daniel Hemric: The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Hemric, heads into the weekend sixth in the Playoff standings. He’s made eight starts at Texas Motor Speedway, posting three top fives, four top 10s, and has led 161 laps. In 2021, he posted a runner-up finish at the track.

Sammy Smith: The 19-year-old rookie currently sits in seventh in the Playoff standings. He will be making his series debut at the 1.5-mile Texas track this weekend.

Sheldon Creed: Currently eighth in the Playoff standings, Creed heads to the lone star state with two starts under his belt, posting one top 10 finish.

Jeb Burton: He heads to Texas for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 ninth in the overall standings. He’s made 10 starts at Texas Motor Speedway, posting one to five, three top 10s, and has led 12 laps.

Sam Mayer: In his second Xfinity Series Playoff appearance, Mayer sits in 10th in the Playoff standings. In his three starts at the track, he’s posed one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Parker Kligerman: In the 11th Playoff spot, Kligerman heads back to Fort Worth, Texas after a 10-year hiatus. He’s made three starts at the track, most recently in 2013 where he posted a 12th-place and 13th-place finish, respectively.

Josh Berry: In the final Playoff spot, Berry heads to Texas Motor Speedway with three starts on his resume, posting two top 10s and having led 46 laps.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Layne Riggs to make Xfinity Series debut at Texas – Kaulig Racing will be tapping 21-year-old Layne Riggs for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. He will get behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet for his debut in the series.

Although this will be his first stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he has made a total of six starts in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, posting one top five and two top 10s.

“I’m so excited to be making my first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway with a team that has had success in the Xfinity Series,” said Riggs. “I am super thankful to Jeff Coffey at Infinity Communications along with the whole Kaulig Racing organization for giving me this opportunity. I am so ready to get on track.”

Daniel Dye to make three Xfinity Series starts in 2023 – Daniel Dye, who is in his rookie season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, will be making three Xfinity Series starts this season behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet with Alpha Prime Racing.

Dye will kick off his three-race stint this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway then will continue on to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, before closing out his Xfinity Series run at Phoenix Raceway.

"I'm really looking forward to making my Xfinity debut with Tommy Joe Martins and everyone at Alpha Prime," said Dye. "It's a great opportunity to compete at the next level and get a feel for what the Xfinity car is like before hopefully getting more opportunities in the future."

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series begins preparations for wild Talladega race

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will have a week off to regroup and go over strategy before the competitors head to none other than Talladega Superspeedway for the Love’s RV Stop 250 (Saturday, September 30 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM Radio).

The 2.66-mile superspeedway has hosted 17 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races since its inaugural CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event on October 7, 2006 – a race won by Mark Martin driving the No. 6 Roush Racing (now known as RFK) Ford. Notably, there have been 12 different race winners and 15 different pole winners.

Talladega has participated in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs since its inception in 2016. The 2023 season marks the third time the superspeedway has hosted the fifth race in the Playoffs (2021, 2022, and 2023). This is the third different spot that Talladega has resided on the Playoff schedule. In 2016, 2017, 2018, the track played host to the third Playoff race. In 2019, it moved to host the fourth race, but moved back to the first-round elimination race in 2020.

All 7 previous Playoff races at Talladega have been won by non-Playoff drivers.

NCTS Playoff Race Winners at Talladega (2016-2022) Date Race Winner Season Race No. Saturday, October 22, 2016 Grant Enfinger 2016 19 Saturday October 14, 2017 Parker Kligerman 2017 19 Saturday October 13, 2018 Timothy Peters 2018 19 Saturday, October 12, 2019 Spencer Boyd 2019 20 Saturday, October 3, 2020 Raphael Lessard 2020 19 Saturday, October 2, 2021 Tate Fogleman 2021 20 Saturday, October 1, 2022 Matt DiBenedetto 2022 21

After a swift week break, the drivers will kick off their fifth Playoff weekend with qualifying at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 30.

Corey Heim punches his ticket to Championship 4 Round with Bristol win

Christian Eckes was dominant in Thursday’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, sitting on the pole, sweeping Stage One and Stage Two, and leading 150 of 200 laps. But, with five laps to go, it was Regular Season Champion Corey Heim who made a late-race pass on Eckes to take the checkered flag.

The driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro claimed the victory by 0.218 seconds, marking his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory of the season, his first at Bristol, and the fifth of his career in 38 races. The 21-year-old will get to breathe a little easier as the competitors head to Talladega next weekend knowing the win secured him the first spot in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway on November 3.

Although Eckes, the driver of the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet, was in complete control of the race until he ran into lapped traffic with under 10 laps remaining, he managed to cross the finish line behind Heim – his ninth top-five finish this season. The 22-year-old is one point behind Corey Heim in the point standings.

As for the other NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff contenders in the Round of 8, Bristol was kind to most of them: Enfinger (third), Hocevar (fourth), Rhodes (seventh), Sanchez (ninth), Majeski (19th), and Smith (24th).

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Outlook Following Bristol Motor Speedway – Sept. 14, 2023 Rank Driver Starts Points Race Wins Playoff Pts + /- Cutoff 1 Corey Heim (P) 19 3,080 3 35 In On Win 2 Christian Eckes (P) 20 3,079 3 26 29 3 Carson Hocevar (P) 20 3,068 3 18 22 4 Grant Enfinger (P) 20 3,064 3 24 14 5 Zane Smith (P) 20 3,050 2 22 -14 6 Ben Rhodes (P) 20 3,045 1 13 -19 7 Nick Sanchez # (P) 20 3,042 0 6 -22 8 Ty Majeski (P) 20 3,042 0 16 -22

Playoff Clinch Scenarios: Three spots left heading to Talladega

With one race down in the Round of 8, here is a look at the clinch scenarios for the 8-driver field heading to Talladega:

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round: Corey Heim.

Can clinch via points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 3rd winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Christian Eckes or Carson Hocevar.

Christian Eckes: Could only clinch with help

Carson Hocevar: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Grant Enfinger or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 2nd winless driver in the standings.

Christian Eckes: Could only clinch with help

Can clinch via win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Christian Eckes, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Nicholas Sanchez, Ty Majeski.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Etc.

Carson Hocevar to get back behind the wheel of No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in NASCAR Cup Series at Texas and Talladega – On Sunday, Legacy Motor Club announced NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff contender and standout driver Carson Hocevar would be back behind the wheel of the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two additional events in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The 20-year-old driver has served as the interim driver for the last several Cup races at Darlington, Kansas, and Bristol. The Portage, Michigan native has scored three finishes inside the top-20 with his best finish last weekend at Bristol (11th).

“I’m so happy it’s going well with Carson,” seven-time Cup Series champion and Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson said. “I’m really impressed with how he drives the car to the limit and stays within his own means. That’s a skill usually developed over time and often through making mistakes. As we all know, he’s a young guy, just starting off on his Cup journey.”

Rackley W.A.R. to make driver change for the last three remaining races of 2023 – Following Bristol, Rackley W.A.R. announced that a new driver will get behind the wheel of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet for the remainder of the season. The team, in its third year as a full-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team, made history this season becoming the first Tennessee-based CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to make a run for the Playoffs. The team was eliminated from the Round of 10 at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR PR