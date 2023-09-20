Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Texas Playoff Advance

No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain knows he has some work to do beginning Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Chastain begins the three-race Round of 12 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs just three points outside the transfer position to advance to the Round of 8. He'll have Sunday's 500-mile race on the ultra-fast, 1.5-mile oval, followed by Oct. 1 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, and the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8 to climb into the top eight.

"Every week its a grind to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep advancing. Whether that's from a physical aspect on my end with my workout routine, getting enough rest and making sure I'm doing everything I can. And making sure everything on the technical side with the car and setup is giving us the best chance to keep advancing."

After the Round of 8, the playoff field will be reduced to four remaining drivers who will run in a winner-take-all championship race on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Last year, Chastain made it to the final round and finished runner-up to champion Joey Logano.

Chastain will have some extra supporters at the track on Sunday when he makes his seventh start at Texas. He'll carry the livery of Dallas-based Worldwide Express.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR