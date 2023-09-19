Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Texas Advance

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth this Sunday. ● Briscoe’s best finish in two starts at Texas came in the first race of the Round of 12 of last year’s playoffs. Briscoe started 30th but powered his way to a fifth-place finish. The team struggled early in the race but used fuel strategy to its advantage to earn points and set up a run to the Round of 8. ● In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Briscoe has two top-fives in five starts at Texas with a best finish of second in March 2020. He also competed in two NASCAR Truck Series races at the track, finishing second and fourth in the 2017 events, respectively. ● 14 Years Together: Rush Truck Centers returns to the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend at Texas as the company and SHR continue their 14-year partnership, with Rush Truck Centers serving as a primary sponsor for 11 of those years. All of SHR’s racecars travel from event to event in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And in October, SHR haulers will sport special mudflaps in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now through the end of October, Rush Truck Centers is proud to offer limited-edition pink Breast Cancer Awareness mudflaps. And for every mudflap sold, $2 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by Rush Truck Centers and promotional marketing company Boundless. ● Rush Truck Centers is proud to employ 2,500 talented service technicians throughout the largest network of commercial truck and bus dealerships in North America, operating in 23 states and Ontario, Canada. At Rush Truck Centers, service technicians are the heartbeat of its dealerships, and the company is always looking to add the best and brightest technicians to its team. Service technicians interested in looking for the next step in their careers can find additional information and listings of open positions on the Rush Enterprises Technician Careers page. ● Cummins joins Rush Truck Centers for this weekend’s race. Cummins Inc., is a global power technology leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. These solutions include advanced diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, fuel cell and other technologies. Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. From buses that transport kids to and from school, to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins is doing it with the cleanest solutions available. Learn more at cummins.com.