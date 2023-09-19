Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Chevron Delo Ford Mustang Team Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: In 2021, McDowell and the No. 34 team finished 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Heading into the Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), McDowell is 16th in points, but only 12 points out of 13th as the team attempts to gain more spots by the end of the season. McDowell will be making his 25th start at TMS. His best start is fifth and finish is 11th last season. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “We’re disappointed to be eliminated from the playoffs, but there is still a lot to race for. It’s cool to chase history for FRM and we want to be able to do that for our organization and for Michael.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “This is part of the process for us. We didn’t have what we needed to advance, but we’re still a playoff team in two of the past three seasons with wins. And having points to do it this year without the win. So, we see consistency and that’s how you build. “The rest of this year is getting as high as possible in points, making more history and racing for another win.”