Live Fast Motorsports Teams Up with B'laster to Give Away Two Tickets to SEMAFest

Live Fast Motorsports is thrilled to announce an exciting giveaway with B'laster, to close out the 2023 NASCAR season. Together, they are giving away a pair of coveted tickets to SEMAFest, the ultimate automotive enthusiast's event.



SEMAFest, an annual automotive extravaganza, is set to take place from November 3-5 in Las Vegas. It promises an exhilarating experience for car enthusiasts, with an impressive lineup of custom cars, cutting-edge products, and industry experts under one roof.



To enter the Live Fast Motorsports and B'laster SEMAFest Ticket Giveaway, go follow both @teamlivefast and @blasterproducts on Instagram and follow the instructions in the Instagram caption.



The two lucky winners will receive full access to SEMAFest, including admission to the event, concerts, the opportunity to meet and greet industry experts, and much more. It's an opportunity to immerse oneself in the latest automotive trends and innovations while enjoying a day filled with excitement and passion for cars.

LFM PR