Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum returning in 2024

NASCAR isn’t just returning to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2024. It’s adding more racing to a power-packed lineup.

NASCAR announced today that a NASCAR Mexico Series race on Sunday, Feb. 4, will precede its season-opening exhibition featuring the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, the third-annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. That means fans can enjoy two great races in one day inside “The Greatest Stadium in the World.”

“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. “Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action, they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series. I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. hoisted aloft the 2023 trophy beneath the Olympic cauldron in February. Now a NASCAR Mexico Series driver will also have an opportunity to celebrate a triumph inside an international stadium that’s hosted two Super Bowls, two Olympics, a World Series and countless other major events over the past 100 years.

“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” said Jimmy Morales, President and General Manager of the NASCAR Mexico Series. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”

The roots of the NASCAR Mexico Series were planted in 2004, and three years later, it became NASCAR’s first internationally sanctioned series. It competes on tracks throughout nine major cities in Mexico, providing racing fans with some of the most intense stock car racing on the planet. Current NASCAR Cup Series star and 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Daniel Suárez began his stock car racing career in the NASCAR Mexico Series in 2008, and other NASCAR Mexico Series alumni like Max Gutierrez and Andres Perez de Lara are working their way up the NASCAR touring ladder.

The list of NASCAR Mexico Series drivers competing at the Coliseum on Feb. 4 will be announced at a later date, along with the full day’s schedule of racing and entertainment. NASCAR on FOX will once again broadcast the Busch Light Clash to set the stage for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 3 in Mexico, and available pan regionally on Claro Sports and the D Motors channel on DirecTV.

