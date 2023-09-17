Monday, Sep 18

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway II

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
QUALIFYING: 16TH

RACE FINISH: 11TH

OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Thoughts: We had a really fast No. 42 Sunseeker Chevy. It was a lot of fun. We were running fifth at one point and I think that’s where we finished in Stage Two. Our car was so fast. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and this whole LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team has worked so hard. They were so excited to come here. This is Luke’s favorite race and it was huge to get a strong finish. We had a lot of speed; we were just too free there at the end. We wanted to get a top-10, but we were really close."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
QUALIFYING: 31ST

RACE FINISH: 24TH

DRIVER POINTS: 26TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "Just not a very good day for the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy team. We just kind of struggled on balance all weekend. We had a loose wheel that just put us a couple of laps down and we caught a yellow during that. It just didn’t cycle out very good and got kind of trapped. We’ll go onto Texas (Motor Speedway). We’ve had a good past couple of weeks. It wasn’t our day today, but we’ll hopefully rebound next weekend."

LMC PR

