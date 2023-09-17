Monday, Sep 18

RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Sep 17 53
RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Ranger Boats Team Bring Fast Chevrolet To Bristol Motor Speedway
 

17th

18th

29th

"We had a fast Bass Pro Shops/Ranger Boats Chevrolet but didn’t get the chance to capitalize on it tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. We struggled with a tight-handling condition for much of the race, but a lot of that was due to traffic. Track position is just so important. Our Chevy got pretty decent as the race went on. We just ended up too loose at the end of the race. Proud of the effort of this RCR team. On to Texas Motor Speedway."

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen/Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Team Advance To Round of 12 With Bristol Motor Speedway Performance
 

20th

15th

8th

“I’m glad we advanced to the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs, but it just wasn't a strong showing for the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen/Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet team tonight. We didn't have any front grip at the beginning of the run, or any rear grip in the later run. It was a struggle to go anywhere, and to make passes. I just felt mired in traffic and dirty air. Even when we had clean air, we weren't passing anybody because lap times were just so stagnant. It’s not the race we wanted, but we’ll move on and go to Texas Motor Speedway.”

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

