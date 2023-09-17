Transcripts: Kevin Harvick - Pit Lane Interview - Bristol Motor Speedway

Q. I know this is not the way you wanted your final Bristol race to end. What was going on with the car tonight, Kevin?

KEVIN HARVICK: We've been like that all year. We've been hit or miss. Tonight we just missed by a mile.

Q. Your thoughts on your final race at Bristol not being a good one, but you got to see this place one last time.

KEVIN HARVICK: I've had some good days and bad days, but that's definitely the worst one I've had with fenders on it.

Q. Coming out of here, missing the Playoffs now, what are your thoughts?

KEVIN HARVICK: I didn't really have many expectations with as up and down as the year has been. It is what it is. It's probably about what we deserve.

NASCAR PR