RCR Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen/Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway... Kyle Busch will make his 34th NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway (pavement races). The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen/Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet leads all active drivers with eight victories: 2007 (spring), 2009 (both races), 2010 (fall), 2011 (spring), 2017 (fall), 2018 (spring) and 2019 (spring). Busch leads all active drivers with 2,593 laps led at the .533-mile Tennessee speedway (1,382.06 miles). That distance equates to just over seven round trips from RCR’s Welcome, N.C., headquarters to Bristol, Tenn. Busch has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and five victories in the NASCAR Truck Series, giving the Las Vegas, Nev., native 22 wins at Bristol across all three NASCAR national series. The NASCAR Hat Trick, Twice... In 2010, Busch made history at Bristol Motor Speedway, becoming the first driver to win all three NASCAR national series races in the same weekend. Seven years later in 2017, Busch repeated the accomplishment - again at the Last Great Colosseum - when he secured victories in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races. NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Update... Last Sunday at Kansas Speedway, Busch scored a seventh-place result, his 15th top-10 finish of the 2023 season. Busch enters the first round cutoff event seventh in the Cup Series driver championship standings, 24 points above the cutline. In the opening two Playoff races, Busch's average finish is 9.00, despite starting from the rear in both races. Did You Know? Busch has made 336 green flag passes in the first two Playoff races this season. He led all drivers with 184 in the opening round at Darlington and made 152 passes at Kansas – second most overall. About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram. About Alsco Uniforms... Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Why is the Bristol Motor Speedway pavement race your favorite? “Bristol concrete is my favorite track just because I’ve always enjoyed that racetrack. I’ve always enjoyed watching it as a kid on TV and seeing all the races there. And then it being a short track and high banked is cool and fun and reminds me of some tracks that raced at as a kid coming up through the ranks. I look forward to going there. Bristol is a challenging track. You’ve got to be on top of your game all the time. You can really push the car and try to get the most out of it on the bottom or on the top. I’ve always loved being on the bottom there and have found most of my wins from the bottom but still you’ve got to be agile and move around.” Pitting at Bristol Motor Speedway is unique with the frontstretch and backstretch pit roads. How difficult is that and how big of a challenge is that since this is the only time all year you do it? “Pitting at Bristol is unique because you have two pit roads, the frontstretch and the backstretch. Typically, you don’t really pit there under green a whole lot but if you did, you have only one pit road. You’ve got to remember if you’re on the backstretch or frontstretch where you would come off of the racetrack and get down to get to pit road. It’s not that big of a deal but I’ve always had my pit selection be on the backstretch just so there’s never any confusion. We’ll see if we can get that pit selection that I prefer.”