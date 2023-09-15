Daniel Hemric Returns to NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing announced today that Daniel Hemric is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) to pilot the team’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1.

Hemric, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champion, is currently finishing his second, full-time NXS season with Kaulig Racing and currently competing for the 2023 championship. Hemric previously competed in the NCS full-time in 2019 with Richard Childress Racing, earning the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors that same year.

“This is a big day, and it means so much to my family and me,” said Hemric. “It’s truly special to have an opportunity to do something big with a group of people that want it just as bad as you. It takes heart, and each and every person at Kaulig Racing has it. I’m looking forward to finishing out this season strong and getting right back to work in the off season with everyone at Kaulig Racing.”

Hemric joined Kaulig Racing in 2022 to compete for back-to-back NXS titles and made select NCS starts for the team during the 2022 season. Across 47-total NCS starts, Hemric has earned one pole award, one top five, three top-10 finishes and led a total of 22 laps.

“They say that tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “That rings true with Daniel Hemric. Throughout all the ups and downs the past couple of years, Daniel continues to believe in the Kaulig Racing culture. Over the last few months, we have been asking ourselves, ‘What can make us a better race team?’ We truly believe Daniel can and will continue to make Kaulig Racing better as an organization.”

Hemric, the only previous NXS champion in the 2023 playoffs, maintains the qualities team owner, Matt Kaulig looks for in a driver both on and off the track. In 2019, Hemric and his wife, Kenzie, established the Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship with the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation. This scholarship is awarded to a student from Cabarrus or Rowan County that qualifies for financial aid and has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding, or mechanical engineering. In 2022, Kaulig Giving and Matt Kaulig increased the Hemric scholarship endowment, providing the opportunity to award a second scholarship to a student in need for the first time.

“Daniel’s grit and determination both on and off track are what make him such an integral part of our Kaulig Racing family,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “Daniel’s competitive edge is what drives him, and his focus on giving back is what grounds him. That’s what has earned him the respect and admiration from his peers at Kaulig Racing, and we will continue to grow with him.”

Hemric will continue to compete for the 2023 NXS championship, as the round of 12 kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway. 2024 partnership information will be announced at a later date.

Kaulig Racing PR