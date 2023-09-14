NASCAR at Bristol, Supermotocross Playoffs, and Imsa at Indianapolis Headline NBC Sports’ Motorsports Coverage This Weekend

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series battle it out under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway, the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs continue at Chicagoland Speedway, and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship visits Indianapolis Motor Speedway, headlining NBC Sports’ comprehensive motorsports coverage this weekend across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Sept. 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 USA Network 7:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race USA Network 7:30 p.m. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 2 Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., Sept. 17 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Race 2 (Encore) NBC 12 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship “Battle on the Bricks” NBC, Peacock 1 p.m.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE 400 & XFINITY SERIES FOOD CITY 300

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series goes under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network with post-race immediately following the checkered flag.

The weekend’s race coverage begins with two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. competing in the first round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with the Xfinity Series Food City 300 on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, capping off a day of wall-to-wall Xfinity and Cup Series practice and qualifying coverage on USA Network that begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner, including at Bristol in 2004, “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Burton, Letarte and Allen will call the Xfinity race. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters for both races.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, auto-racing icon Kyle Petty, Burton, and Earnhardt Jr.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4-5.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte , Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Saturday)

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Sept. 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 2:30 p.m. Dale Jr. Download USA Network 4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 4:30 p.m. Dale Jr. Download USA Network 6:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 7 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 USA Network 7:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race* USA Network 10 p.m. Sat., Sept. 16 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race USA Network 7:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race* USA Network, Peacock 10:45 p.m.

*immediately following race coverage

SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

The first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs continue this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock with the second playoff race from Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Chase Sexton went a perfect 1-1 in the two motos of the 450 Class in the first playoff event last weekend at zMAX Dragway, while Jo Shimoda took the victory in the 250 Class. The Playoffs will culminate in the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Final at L.A. Coliseum on Sept. 23.

Coverage on Peacock gets underway Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, leading into race coverage at 8 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air Sunday at noon ET on NBC.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

Reporters: Jason Thomas, Will Christien

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: BATTLE ON THE BRICKS

IMSA heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2014 with the Battle on the Bricks this weekend. Nearly 50 cars across all five IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes will be competing on the IMS road course live this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee / Matt Yocum / Hannah Newhouse

